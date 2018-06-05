Plenty of fashion companies have dipped their toes into the Android Wear Wear OS game, and Marc Jacobs has become the latest to do so. With no formal announcement, the company now offers the Riley Touchscreen, and it starts at a not-inexpensive $295.

To avoid confusion, Marc Jacobs already offers two watches under the Riley name; one is an actual watch, and the other is a hybrid smartwatch. The Riley Touchscreen, however, is the company's first touchscreen (and Wear OS) watch. Details on it are relatively sparse; we have plenty of photos, but their descriptions on Target are copy-pasted from the Riley Hybrid watch's page. For instance, it's pretty obvious that the battery life isn't "up to 6 months" (most are lucky to get 24 hours). Even one of the titles says "Hybrid" in it.

We had to go digging for specs; the only things we knew about the watch from its Target listings were its casing size (44mm), the fact that it only has one button, its materials, and its pricing. Engadget, however, got some hands-on time with the Riley Touchscreen, reporting that it has a 1.19" AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and wireless charging. We also found a picture of the box (see below) on a cached Japanese site on which IP67 water resistance is claimed.

The box.

Three versions are up on Target's site right now:

Both black watches are available for purchase now from Target, but the white-gold one isn't yet available. Hypebae (interesting name) says that the watches will be available on Marc Jacobs' site and at retailers tomorrow, June 5th, so we'll see if anything pops up then.