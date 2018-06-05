Lenovo announced its Google Assistant-powered Smart Displays early this year, but we hadn't really heard anything about them since then. Both the 8.0" and 10.1" models of the Smart Display have just popped up on B&H, and interestingly, they're actually priced lower than what Lenovo said they'd cost. Maybe this is to make up for their blatant lies about the Lenovo Z5 from earlier today.

Both the 8.0" 800p and 10.1" 1200p models are powered by 1.8GHz Snapdragon SDA 624 processors and 2GB of RAM. Each comes with 4GB of internal storage, a 5MP camera, dual microphones, and a 10W speaker. The Android Things OS lets you video call with Duo, watch YouTube videos, see the weather, and of course, ask questions via "Ok Google."

The 8.0" model is priced at $149.99, $50 less than the $199.99 it was expected to start at, and it comes with a grey soft-touch back. The 10.1" model is priced at $229.99, $20 less than the expected $249.99 price, and it comes with a much fancier-looking bamboo back. B&H says that availability is expected on September 3rd for both, though we're unsure if that's accurate. Expedited shipping will be free.