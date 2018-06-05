One of the primary selling points of Google's Pixel devices is how fast they are compared to other Android devices. So, owners are understandably irked that Google's latest OTA update seems to have slowed down something you probably do dozens of times per day. According to multiple tips and online complaints, the June OTA made the Pixel 2 XL much slower to wake up from sleep.
Google started rolling out the latest OTA yesterday with new security patches and a fix for that proximity sensor bug. Google also promised some functional updates like better Bluetooth and WiFi performance. However, we've already gotten multiple tips from readers who notice their phones are much slower to wake up from sleep. We're talking on the order of two or three seconds instead of under one second.
Some report this delay goes away when you have always-on display mode activated. So, this seems like an issue with the display turning on and not the fingerprint sensor in particular. Indeed, it sounds like just pressing the power button to wake up the phone to the lock screen also lags. There are multiple Reddit threads complaining about this bug, and an item on the issue tracker has well over 100 stars as of this posting. Google already has it assigned to someone for investigation.
- Thanks:
- Yakir and ZuZu Boy
Comments