A number of Android flagships support Qi wireless charging, including the Galaxy S9/S9+, Note 8/8+, LG V30/35, LG G7, and others. Even Apple has joined the fun, as the iPhone 8/8 Plus/X work with Qi chargers. If you don't have a wireless charger, or you're looking for an upgrade, we're giving away 30 of BrexLink's 10W Qi charging pads to our readers in the US.
This charging pad has a slim metal design, with anti-slip rubber on both sides. To keep your phone safe, it has a built-in temperature sensor, dynamic charging management, and WPC-certified foreign object detection. As a bonus, the pad uses a USB Type-C connector.
The charger normally costs $19.99 on Amazon, but if you want to buy one outright, we have an exclusive coupon for you. Just use code 20APG012 at checkout (or click this link) to get 20% off, bringing the price down to $15.99.
This giveaway will run from Tuesday, June 5 to 11:59pm PT on Friday, June 8. 30 winners will be selected, and each will receive one Qi charging pad. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck!
