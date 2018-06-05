One of the key issues facing any business is making sure the technology and services you use facilitate easy collaboration, both internally and externally. Thanks to new integrations in Hangouts Meet and Google Calendar, G Suite users should find it easier than ever to have meetings with users of other platforms.

Hangouts Meet is gaining new compatibility with existing video conferencing systems like Polycom and Cisco, and a partnership with Pexip will allow teams using other equipment to join a Meet call too. Furthermore, Skype for Business users are getting the ability to join a Hangouts meeting directly from the app, making it easier than ever before for teams using different services to connect with each other.

"Now we can focus on having productive meetings instead of worrying about the technology."

Martin Antonsson - AV Infrastructure Engineer, Spotify

In Google Calendar, native third-party conferencing support has been announced. Add-ons can be built by conference providers to enable creating, viewing, and joining video calls from right within a Calendar event on web or mobile. Add-ons are already in the works for Cisco Webex, Arkadin, GoToMeeting, LogMeIn, Dialpad, RingCentral, Vidyo, and Vonage — they'll be available in the G Suite Marketplace soon. Better integration with Microsoft Exchange and Office 365 is also on the way.

Other improvements coming to G Suite products include adding contacts from outside your domain in Hangouts Chat. Also, an imminent SAP update will add support for direct exporting of data to Google Sheets. For more about how G Suite can be used with other technologies and services, take a look at this Google Cloud session.