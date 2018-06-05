We know, we know; we just posted about several places offering Home Mini 2-packs for $58 a pop, but there might be something better for you if you were looking to purchase more than two Home Minis. Costco is currently offering its Home Mini 3-pack for just $79.99, amounting to about $26.67 per speaker.

The last time Costco had a deal on its Home Mini 3-pack was back in April, when the price fell to $99.99. That worked out to $33.33/unit, which was pretty good, but not great. This new $26.67/unit price is much more enticing, especially in comparison to the 2-pack's $29/unit offer. You can get the 3-pack in either Charcoal or Chalk (but you can't mix-and-match).

This $79.99 offer expires on June 10th, so you have a couple of days to think it over. Bear in mind that you do need to be a Costco member to take advantage. Shipping is free, and you should expect to receive your Home Mini trio in 3-5 business days from the time of your order.