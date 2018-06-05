Alexa and Amazon Echo Now Available in France

Hundreds of skills available for customers in France from leading brands like Marmiton, franceinfo, Netatmo, Legrand, La Fourchette, Philips Hue, Uber, Domino’s Pizza, TP-Link and more

Device makers like Boulanger, Sowee, Harman Kardon, Sonos, Ultimate Ears, Netgem, Archos and more are introducing Alexa-enabled devices for French customers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 5, 2018-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced that Alexa and Echo are now available in France. Additionally, developers around the world have created skills and Alexa-enabled devices for French customers. Read the press release announcing Alexa in France: https://amazon-presse.fr/Nos-communiqu-s/Nos-communiqu-s.html.

“Tens of millions of customers around the world are already using Alexa, and today we’re excited to introduce Alexa to our customers in France,” said Jorrit Van der Meulen, Vice President, Amazon Devices International. “We’ve built an entirely new experience from the ground up that honors the French language and culture, allowing customers to just ask to get music, weather, news, information, and more—just by asking. And there are already hundreds of skills for French customers from some of the most popular brands in France.”

Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Spot are voice-controlled speakers designed entirely around your voice—they’re always ready, hands-free, and fast. Alexa is the brain behind Echo—just ask, and she’ll answer questions, play music, read the news, set timers and alarms, check sports scores, control lights around your home, and much more. With far-field voice control, Echo can do all this from across the room. Since Alexa runs in the AWS cloud, she is always getting smarter—plus, it is simple for developers to build Alexa skills and integrate Alexa into their own products.

Alexa will be available in France starting next week.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006740/en/

Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline

[email protected]

www.amazon.com/pr