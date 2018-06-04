GitHub is one of the most popular sites for hosting repositories of code. Google moved most of its projects to GitHub after Google Code shut down, and countless open-source Android applications and libraries live on the site as well. GitHub has been an independent company for its entire 10-year history, but that might not be the case for much longer.

Rumors have been circulating for a few days that Microsoft has been in discussions to acquire GitHub. The purchase makes sense - not only is the majority of Microsoft's developer documentation now hosted on GitHub, but so is many of the company's recent open-source projects like Visual Studio Code and PowerShell.

Bloomberg is reporting that Microsoft has already reached an agreement to purchase the company. GitHub apparently preferred selling the company to going public, and Microsoft's newest CEO Satya Nadella impressed GitHub executives.

In response to the news, many developers have started looking for alternative options for hosting their projects. GitLab, an open-source alternative to GitHub, is reporting 10x the normal daily amount of created repositories.

And the @github acquisition (potential) explains why we self-host all sourcecode at @videolan with git or with our @gitlab instance.@Microsoft has been a great citizen for open source lately, but it shows you can never know what will happen with a non-open-source SaaS. — VideoLAN (@videolan) June 3, 2018

Am I the only one that is kind of excited about the MS / GitHub talks? I mean I know that we're all supposed to hate them and all... but vscode and typescript are two of the best maintained OSS projects i've ever seen. MS is not the old MS anymore — Leland Richardson (@intelligibabble) June 3, 2018

GitHub + VS Code + LinkedIn, if the make the move to get Stackoverflow, it's all over. They will own the entire dev community. — Celestine Omin (@cyberomin) June 3, 2018

The deal will reportedly be announced tomorrow (Monday, June 4). You can find Bloomberg's coverage at the source link below.