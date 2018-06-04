Xbox One users, here's a piece news for you on Android Police, of all places. According to Windows Central, you may soon be able to control your gaming / entertainment console with voice commands, thanks to the addition of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Amazon Alexa support was rumored for a while, which wasn't surprising news considering how chummy Microsoft and Amazon have been lately. But this is the first time we hear about integration with Google Assistant. Color us both surprised and happy. As seen in the screenshot above, there will be a new Digital assistants menu in the Xbox One's settings where users can enable support for Assistant, Alexa, and Cortana, following which they'll need to add the Xbox skill / service in their digital assistant's app.

There's no word on what you'll be able to control via voice commands yet, but if I were to place a bet, I'd say this is more likely for media controls. Google Assistant recently added native support for set-top and entertainment boxes (Google I/O session + DISH and Logitech Harmony promise), so it's likely Microsoft is using those same native device types for the Xbox One. If so, then you won't need to tell Google to "talk to Xbox" or "ask Xbox," you'll just issue the command and it will be properly interpreted.