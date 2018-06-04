Project Fi offered the Pixel 2 XL at a $150 discount back in April, but that sale was for one day only. If you missed that deal and were hoping to grab a 2 XL for use with Fi, a very similar deal has now presented itself: a $150 service credit with the purchase of a Pixel 2 XL.

This deal effectively drops the 64GB and 128GB models to $699 and $799, respectively. Both new and existing Fi customers can take advantage, so long as the phone is activated within 30 days of its shipment and remains active for 30 consecutive days within 60 days of its shipment. Unlike last time, however, the deal is limited to one device per person, not per group plan.

If you'd like to grab a Pixel 2 XL from Fi, hit the source link below. Because it's a referral link, you'll also get $20 in Fi credit if you're a new customer. The sale will end on July 7th at 11:59pm PT, so take your time to decide.