If you want a cheap smart speaker, you basically have two options: Google's Home Mini and Amazon's Echo Dot. It really depends on what ecosystem you're already invested in, but Amazon has a pretty sweet deal if you're an Alexa user. The company is offering a pair of Echo Dot 2nd gen spakers for just $59.98, a full $40 in savings over MSRP.

As you might have already guessed from the price, the Echo Dot is Amazon's cheapest smart speaker. Audio quality aside, don't let its small stature fool you; it can still do everything the pricier units in the Echo line can do, like make voice calls and act as an intercom. Plus, it has a headphone jack, so you can hook your own speakers up to it if the audio quality isn't good enough for you.

To take advantage of this offer, just add two Echo Dots to your cart (both white and black colors are eligible), and the discount will show up at checkout. It's only valid once per account. Amazon is unclear about how long the offer will last, only saying that it's a "limited time offer" and, "Offer good while supplies last," so don't wait up if you're interested.