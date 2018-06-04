Chromebooks are slowly closing the feature gap between themselves and more traditional laptops, making them more suited for a wider range of working environments with each passing day. But not all changes have to be a boon to productivity. For example, Chrome OS just got a new input field context menu for emoji. 😉

The new feature is just recently added, so it's only available in the Dev channel, for the time being. In case you're unfamiliar, those features tend to trickle down to the consumer level within a few months as subsequent versions are fall through the Canary -> Beta -> Stable hierarchy.

The news comes courtesy of long-time Chrome evangelist François Beaufort, and it can be enabled via a flag ( chrome://flags/#enable-emoji-context-menu ) on the current Dev channel release. This menu has been available on other platforms via the same flag for a while.