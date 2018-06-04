Google likes naming phones after fish, and according to a look we took at the recently released version of the new standalone Lens app, There's a new fish/phone named "Blueline" that Google may be planning. According to another leak, "Bonito" may be the name for Google's upcoming Snapdragon 710-powered device.

Blueline

The new name was found together with a list of device code names included inside the app. Nothing in the app says why it's checking this list, or even if it does. If we had to guess, it's probably a whitelist for... something. But the list is present as part of the AndroidManifest.xml file.

The full list of codenames and vendors is just below:

brand=google, deviceName=angler;

brand=google, deviceName=blueline;

Most important is the "brand=google, deviceName=blueline;" bit, which indicates that this new Blueline device is made by Google. A search reveals that this name also appears in a recent June 1st AOSP commit as a device a new API was tested with.

Blueline could be one of at least three different and unimaginatively named fish, as far as we can tell, so there's no way to know precisely which Google intends for it to be. I prefer to imagine that Google's finally changing it's device names to fit with the Boston MBTA lines, as we've all been demanding for years.

Apart from this name, that's all we know, but Blueline could one of the upcoming Pixel devices.

Bonito

As noted by @arbycalzone Google's SDM710 device indeed does have a "fishy" codename, being called "Bonito": https://t.co/gvDHgYq1nj which _PERFECTLY_ fits the mid-range orientation - Wikipedia says: "Bonitos are a tribe of medium-sized, ray-finned predatory fish..." :) https://t.co/G95tImjfEz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 4, 2018

According to well-known leak/scooper Roland Quandt, the Snapdragon 710-powered phone he previously leaked may have the name "Bonito." As a potentially more mid-range phone, the medium-sized delicious fish seems to fit.