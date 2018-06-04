ROG Phone and Delta headset deliver unparalleled mobile gaming experiences, and first-ever ROG CPU coolers and power supply offer innovations for system builders

ROG Phone with world's first smartphone 3D vapor-chamber cooling system and ROG Delta headset with USB-C connectivity deliver unparalleled mobile gaming

ROG expands into new product categories with introduction of ROG Ryujin and ROG Ryuo CPU liquid coolers, and ROG Thor 1200W Platinum power supply

Additional new ROG gaming gear includes the Strix SCAR II and Strix Hero II laptops, and ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 tri-band 802.11ax Wi-Fi router

LONDON, (June 4, 2018) — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today hosted the For Those Who Dare press event at Computex 2018, unveiling a new lineup of gaming products, including ROG Phone, the first ROG gaming smartphone and the world's first smartphone with a 3D vapor-chamber cooling system. ROG also announced ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, the world’s first tri-band 802.11ax router with Wi-Fi speeds of over 10,000Mbps, and introduced products in other brand-new categories, including the ROG Ryujin and ROG Ryuo CPU coolers and ROG Thor 1200W Platinum power supply. Rounding out the press event were the announcements of the ROG Delta gaming headset and the ROG Strix SCAR II and ROG Strix Hero II gaming laptops.

ASUS Chairman, Jonney Shih, leading the presentation onstage, shared his enthusiasm with the expansion of the ROG product line saying, “Today is a celebration of those who dare to be different. Twelve years ago, ROG was founded out of our desire to create a full lineup of ultimate gear designed for gaming victory. Now, through the dedication of ROG engineers, designers, professional gamers and enthusiasts around the world, we have achieved these goals and distilled them into the essence of ROG. We will carry this spirit forward as we strive to create the next generation of gaming innovations.”

The long-awaited ROG Phone features a unique GameCool 3D vapor-chamber cooling system, ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors, an exclusive gamer-centric design with side-mounted ports optimised for landscape-mode, a vivid AMOLED display with HDR visuals, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for a true gaming experience.

With pure ROG gaming DNA at its core and powered by the world’s fastest 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 845 Mobile Platform with a gaming-optimized Qualcomm® AdrenoTM 630 GPU, ROG Phone breaks every rule to go where rivals fear to tread. Don McGuire, Vice President, Global Product Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. spoke onstage, highlighting the long-term partnership between ROG and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated1. “Qualcomm Technologies and ASUS have enjoyed great successes over many years and we are thrilled to be at the core of their newest cutting-edge device, the ROG Phone," said McGuire. “Our entirely re-architected Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with the gaming-optimized Adreno 630 GPU is designed for speed, minimizing thermal throttling and maximizing battery efficiency so users can play longer. Snapdragon 845 is engineered to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience; supporting exceptional performance, fast and smooth graphics, and Gigabit speeds whether on LTE or 802.11ad Wi-Fi.”

ROG has also partnered with Garena — developer of one of the world’s best-ranking survival shooter games: Free Fire — to explore the endless possibilities that ROG Phone brings to the gaming scene. Andrew Manugian, Head of Business Development, Free Fire Global Publishing, was also onstage to provide details about the partnership. Finally, SMG, professional esports gaming team and world champions in Arena of Valor, came onstage to share their experiences with ROG Phone and its benefits for mobile gaming.

In addition to the partnerships dedicated to creating the best gaming experiences, ROG also announced the new ROG Delta gaming headset that can be connected with ROG Phone and other smartphones via USB -C to make mobile gaming more compelling and immersive. ROG Delta features an ESS quad-DAC and drivers with audio signal diversion technology for clear, detailed sound that gives gamers the ability to better pinpoint in-game opponents.

Another groundbreaking announcement during the event was ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, the world's first tri-band 802.11ax Wi-Fi router that delivers networking speeds that gamers have only dreamed about until now. ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is capable of delivering wireless speeds of up to 11,000Mbps for the best online gaming and general networking performance.

ROG is not only focused on being the leader in the gaming market, but also on expanding product lines to provide gamers more gear to enhance their gaming experiences. ROG Ryujin and ROG Ryuo are the first CPU coolers from ASUS Republic of Gamers and the world's first liquid coolers with an embedded 1.77 inch LiveDash color OLED display for displaying real-time system stats and personalized GIFs. Marking another entry into a new product line is ROG Thor 1200W Platinum, a 1,200 watt power supply with an IP5X-certified 14mm wing-blade fan and Aura Sync.

New gaming laptops announced at the event include ROG Strix SCAR II and ROG Strix Hero. Perfect for competitive gamers, ROG Strix SCAR II and Hero II boast the world’s first 144Hz super narrow bezel display with an ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time for maximum advantage in fast-paced games, while the HyperStrike Pro keyboard provides players with supreme control.

In addition to the products announced onstage, the For Those Who Dare press event also featured a demo area showcasing other new products, including ROG Balteus Qi, a RGB gaming mouse pad with a hard surface optimized for precise tracking and Qi wireless charging; ROG Gladius II Wireless, an ergonomic optical gaming mouse with dual wireless connectivity via 2.4GHz and Bluetooth; and ROG Strix Chassis with an enticing aluminum and smoked-glass design and support for addressable AURA Sync lighting technology.

ROG booth

A comprehensive lineup of ROG products will be on display at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center at booth #M810 on June 5–9, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitors to Computex 2018 are invited to visit the ROG booth to experience the latest ROG gaming innovations for themselves.

Full listing of ROG products shown at the press event

Smartphone

ROG Phone

ROG Phone is a game-changing 6-inch smartphone designed specifically for high-performance mobile gaming. With pure ROG gaming DNA at its core and powered by the world's fastest speed-binned 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 845 Mobile Platform with gaming-optimized Qualcomm®AdrenoTM 630 GPU, ROG Phone breaks every rule to go where rivals fear to tread. Its unique GameCool vapor-chamber cooling system — with detachable AeroActive Cooler for an extra cooling boost — sustains blur-free high frame rates in the heat of battle, while its no-compromise AMOLED display blends a blazing 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with gorgeous HDR visuals.

The ultra-comfortable design of ROG Phone includes unique side-mounted ports, and the enhanced, ultra-responsive game controls — including two programmable ultrasonic AirTriggers and advanced force-feedback haptics — let gamers focus all their skills on the game, giving them the edge they need for total domination. A unique range of powerful expansion accessories further enhances the ROG Phone gaming experience: the optional TwinView Dock for dual-screen handheld mode; the Mobile Desktop Dock for desktop-style gaming; and the Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock using 60GHz Wi-Fi for big- screen gaming. Other ROG Phone innovations include ASUS Aura RGB lighting and Aura Sync support, plus ASUS HyperCharge direct-charge technology for faster, safer and cooler battery charging.

Networking

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is the world’s first 10 Gigabit Wi-Fi router. With support for the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard, GT-AX11000 delivers 2.53X higher data rates than any 802.11ac 4x4 router, ensuring faster connections. OFDMA support in the 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard allows multiple devices to be bundled together in each channel, increasing network efficiency by 4X and reducing latency.

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 provides triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic from the device to game server. A 2.5-Gigabit gaming port prioritizes the device connected to it with 2.5X faster transmit speeds, a perfect match for motherboards with 5 Gigabit LAN. A physical button built into the router allows users to turn on and off Game Boost mode for prioritizing gaming traffic on the network for even better gaming performance without the need to use a web interface or mobile app. It can also activate the DFS band. Gamers Private Network (GPN) support ensures the shortest connection route between the user's home network and the game server, for the lowest ping times and latency.

CPU Coolers

ROG Ryujin 360/240

ROG Ryujin is the first ROG AIO cooler and the world’s first cooler with an OLED display. The 1.77-inch LiveDash color OLED shows real-time system stats and personalized images and GIFs. An embedded micro fan provides additional cooling to the VRM and M.2 SSDs located near the CPU socket to reduce temperatures by up to 20°C, and Noctua industrial PPC radiator fans improve airflow with lower noise levels. A perfect match for ROG motherboards, ROG Ryujin helps users create a system with unified aesthetics, and embedded Aura RGB adds extra flair to the whole build. In addition, ROG Ryujin has reinforced sleeved tubing for increased durability.

ROG Ryuo 240/120

Designed for compact and mid-size gaming builds, the ROG Ryuo series is available in 120mm and 240mm radiators. It features ROG designed radiator fans for optimized air flow and static pressure. It also comes with 1.77 inch LiveDash Color OLED display to show real-time system stats, and Aura Sync RGB support for ultimate customization.

Power Supply

ROG Thor 1200W Platinum

ROG Thor 1200W Platinum is the first ROG power supply, featuring an IP5X-certified 135mm wing-blade fan, OLED Power Display and 100% Japanese capacitors. The 1,200-watt power supply also has 80 PLUS Platinum certification for energy efficiency, a 10-year warranty and Aura Sync for lighting synchronization with an extensive Aura ecosystem.

Laptops

ROG Strix SCAR II and Hero II

ROG Strix SCAR II Edition is an all-new version of the successful esports gaming laptop built exclusively for FPS titles. Its all-new design includes two contrasting brushed finishes across the lid, a new keyboard layout with Kevlar-inspired markings, and a front light bar with customizable Aura Sync lighting. ROG Strix Hero II Edition is an all-new version of the successful esports gaming laptop built exclusively for MOBA titles. The all-new design includes two contrasting brushed finishes across the lid, a new keyboard layout with cyberpunk-inspired markings, and a front light bar with customizable Aura Sync lighting.

ROG Strix SCAR II and Hero II feature the world’s first 144Hz super-narrow-bezel display with an ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, a HyperStrike Pro gaming keyboard for improved control, and HyperCool Pro technology to cool its high-performance CPU and GPU. They are also the world’s first laptop to feature multi-antenna Wi-Fi for improved connectivity.

Peripherals

ROG Delta

ROG Delta is the latest ROG gaming headset and features a Hi-Fi-grade ESS quad-DAC for extremely clear, true-to-life gaming audio that gives gamers a better ability to pinpoint in-game opponents. The headset also features an airtight chamber and exclusive ASUS Essence drivers with audio signal diversion technology design to further improve sound quality. ROG Delta is the world’s first gaming headset with circular-rainbow RGB lighting effects for unique gaming style. The headset comes with lightweight, D-shaped ear cushions that provide a better fit than traditional ear cushions for improved comfort and no ear fatigue after long periods of use. USB-C connectivity is ideal for mobile gaming and makes ROG Delta the perfect match for ROG Phone.

ROG Balteus Qi

ROG Balteus Qi is an RGB gaming mouse pad that combines a performance surface with the convenience of Qi wireless charging on the desktop. A 370 x 320mm portrait-oriented surface offers ample space for simultaneous charging and gaming, while the micro-textured hard surface enables pixel- precise tracking. Featuring 15 individually customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting zones for personalization, the mouse pad is also equipped with an on-pad lighting mode button for on the fly adjustments and a USB 2.0 passthrough port for easy connections. Apart from ROG Balteus Qi, its sibling the Balteus will also be available for gamers who want the extra flair but without the wireless charging function.

ROG Gladius II Wireless

ROG Gladius II Wireless is a versatile optical gaming mouse designed to provide the performance of wired gaming in cordless freedom. Offering dual wireless connectivity with industry-leading signal stability, movements tracked by the 16000dpi sensor are perfectly translated to on-screen action via ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz or low latency Bluetooth wireless connectivity. Designed in close association with pro gamers, the mouse features ergonomic contours to ensure comfort in the hand, and an ROG-exclusive socket design that enables easy switch-replacements to customize click force for personalized play. Powered by Aura Sync RGB lighting to match any setup, the Gladius II Wireless is set to become the perfect addition to a clutter-free battle station.

Chassis

ROG Strix Gaming Chassis

Tastefully designed in aluminum and smoked glass with addressable AURA Sync lighting technology, ROG Strix Chassis takes gaming system design to a higher level and features an ergonomic woven- pattern handle for easier transportation. It is ideal for an EATX motherboard and offers liquid cooling upgradeability with dual 360mm radiators on the top and front of the case. ROG Strix Gaming chassis comes preinstalled with magnetic bearing PWM 140mm fans. In addition, ROG Strix Chassis features a Quick Charge 3.0 port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a tool-free ROG SSD caddy, a magnetic dust filter, and a vertical graphics card design for perfect gaming conditions and effortlessly clean builds. There are two exclusive demo models, which will be showcased at Computex 2018.

Product demo area

In addition to new product announcements, ROG will showcase a complete lineup of other gaming products in the For Those Who Dare press event demo area. Gaming products on display include, the ROG Strix GL12 and ROG Huracan (G21) desktops; ROG Strix XG258Q, ROG Strix XG32VQ, ROG Swift PG65 and ROG Swift PG27UQ monitors; and ROG G703, ROG Zephyrus (GX501) and ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) laptops. Visitors are invited to visit the demo area and experience the latest ROG innovations.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

