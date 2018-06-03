The Google Store is currently running more than a few sales on everything from the Pixel 2 XL to the Chromecast Ultra. Purchasing a Pixel 2 with a Home Mini will get you a $150 credit for future purchases, the Clips is $50 off, and there are several deals for Home/Wifi products.

All of these deals require you to be 13 years old or older and have a US shipping address. They all expire on June 17th at 11:59pm PT, or while supplies last.

Pixel 2 XL

Google isn't giving any immediate discounts on the Pixel 2 XL, though it is offering $150 in credit for future use with purchase of a Home Mini. You must check out with your Google account, and you'll be notified of the credit within eight weeks of your purchase, and the credit itself will expire on November 30th.

The terms say that this offer can't be combined with any other bundle offers, but it's worth noting that you still get the $10 discount on the Home Mini, which we'll get into soon.

Buy: Google Store (Pixel 2 XL), (Home Mini)

Clips

The $50 discount for Google Clips is a lot less complicated than many of the other offers here --- it's a flat $50 off. It retails for $249, but you'll now be paying $199.

Buy: Google Store

Home Mini / Home

This is where things get a bit confusing again. It's probably best to put these in bullet point format:

one Home Mini: $39 ($10 off)

two Home Minis: $58 ($4o off)

one Home: $99 ($30 off)

one Home and one Home Mini: $113 ($65 off)

Should you purchase one Home and two Home Minis, you don't get both the $65 discount on the Home + Home Mini combo and the $40 discount for the two Home Minis; you only get the $65 discount with the standard $10 off one Home Mini.

However, if you purchase one Home and three Home Minis, you do get both the $65 discount and the $40 discount. In other words, a bundle offer can't apply twice on the same item.

Buy: Google Store (Home Mini), (Home)

Chromecast Ultra

The Chromecast Ultra can now be had for $59, a $10 discount from the $69 MSRP. It's a pretty common discount, and it's not the lowest we've ever seen, but it's a nice incentive to pick one up if you've been looking.

Buy: Google Store

Wifi

The discounts Google has put on its Wifi packs are probably the least significant of all of these, but here they are:

Wifi 1-pack: $119 ($10 off)

Wifi 3-pack: $279 ($20 off)

Buy: Google Store

Daydream View

As it has done in the past, Google has slashed the price of its mobile VR headset by a sizable $50 to $49. So if you've been looking to get something new to play around with, you might want to check this out. The Fog color is sold out, though, so you're stuck with Charcoal and Coral.

On a somewhat related note, did you know that Incipio offers a case for the Daydream View? I didn't.

Buy: Google Store

Belkin 15W car charger

The last deal on our list is a minor one: a $5 discount on Belkin's 15W car charger. This charger has a hard-wired 1.2m USB Type-C cable, as well as a USB-A port. You can now pick one up for $29.99 instead of the regular $34.99.

Buy: Google Store

Again, all of these deals expire on June 17th at 11:59pm PT or while supplies last, and you must have a US shipping address.