The last time we posted about a deal on a (new) dual-SIM Galaxy S8 was back in December, when it was being offered for $569.99. Half a year has gone by since then, and pricing for this Exynos S8 model has dropped by nearly $100 to $474.99, the lowest price we've seen.

While the US version of the Galaxy S8 comes with a Snapdragon 835, international models got an Exynos 8895. Chipset aside, the main specs are still the same: a 5.8" 1440p AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It's worth noting, however, that this model doesn't support CDMA carriers, band 29, or band 30. There's also no warranty.

This $475 price is only a bit more than another seller was charging for used dual-SIM S8s back in April. Gold, blue, grey, and pink are still available, and shipping is free. Keep in mind that eBay is offering 8% in eBay Bucks (10% through the app!) until tonight at midnight PT, which makes the deal even better. Hit the source link below to pick one up.