Games

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH

Android Police coverage: Square Enix brings 'Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth' to Android, fully translated and with IAPs

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was recently released on the Play Store by Square Enix, and honestly the title is a welcome surprise. This is one of Square's strangest RPGs as it mainly plays like a side-scrolling platformer, though you can still expect plenty of classic turn-based RPG combat as well. Like most of the games from this publisher this is an expensive release, and yes there are also a few in-app purchases included with the acquisition. Luckily they are only useful for optional cheats, so you can easily ignore them.

Monetization: $15.99 / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $8.99

--

An intricate and evocative tale of fates woven by gods and mortals, steeped in Norse mythology, punctuated by groundbreaking combat, and brought to life by a soundtrack considered among gaming's greatest. Behold the origin of the VALKYRIE PROFILE franchise for yourself. Added features and enhancements make it easier than ever to enjoy VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH.

Jurassic World™ Alive

Android Police coverage: Life, uh, finds a way... out of beta: Jurassic World Alive app gets official release

Jurassic World Alive clearly copies the gameplay of Pokémon GO, but this isn't necessarily a bad thing. I mean who at one time or another didn't want to feel what it was like to collect and battle a bunch of fierce dinosaurs? I know my young self would have found such a thing irresistible. But now that most of us have already played through a few similar augmented reality games the questions remains, does this offer enough over its competitors to make it worthwhile? Well, at the very least I would have to say it is equally as good, just in a few different ways.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

They’re ALIVE in our world. Dinosaurs have returned to rule the Earth. They have fled Jurassic World on the unstable island of Isla Nublar… and they’re roaming free in your cities and neighborhoods. As a brand-new member of the Dinosaur Protection Group (DPG), your mission is to save dinosaurs from a second extinction.

Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians

Android Police coverage: Ubisoft revives an aging series with the release of Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians, but it's just another APRG auto-brawler

It's been four years since the last Might & Magic game, so I have to say I was actually pretty excited when I first heard about Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians. But then I saw a few screenshots, and I became worried that this would offer more of the same action RPG gameplay we have all seen a hundred times before. And now that I have spent some time playing it, it's clear that it copies Summoners War, MARVEL Future Fight, Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes to a T.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Enter the world of Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians - a fast-paced strategy RPG based on the medieval fantasy realm of Might & Magic. Journey through enchanted lands, collecting fierce and fantastic elemental creatures, and evolve a team of mighty warriors to summon to battle on the path to victory.

NBA AR

Android Police coverage: NBA releases AR app on Android along with new 360 Portals feature

Now that the playoffs have already started it's no surprise to see a fresh basketball app on the Play Store that offers not only an inside look of the NBA but also a fun little hoop shooting game. But what really sets this apart is the fact that it's an augmented reality app, which means you can play hoops out in a field or check out a quick NBA portal while sitting at work.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The NBA AR App offers two unique AR experiences: a pop-a-shot-type game and portals. Portals: Step onto the court and behind the scenes of the NBA Playoffs and Finals. Pop-a-Shot: Take your shots at an authentic NBA hoop as you compete against the clock -- and your friends -- to move up the global Google Play Games leaderboard.

Hexologic

Do you enjoy playing number-based puzzle games like Sudoku or Minesweeper? If you do, then you are going to want to check out Hexologic. It offers a variation on the previously mentioned games by utilizing hexagonal shapes instead of the classic grid-based layout most of us are used to. This not only makes the puzzles more challenging, but it changes the familiar gameplay just enough to keep experienced players entertained. Plus there is no timer to be found here. You can sit back and relax as you listen to the peaceful soundtrack while you solve a few puzzles at your own pace.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Hexologic is very easy to learn and in the same time a highly addictive language-independent logic puzzle game. Based on hexagonal grids, the game reinvents sudoku rules and brings it to a whole new level. Combining the dots inside the hexes in three possible directions, so that their sum matches the one given at the edge, will be a rewarding experience for both puzzle games’ veterans and newcomers.

Colony Prospector

When you first take a look at Colony Prospector, it's clear that the UI could use some polish, but luckily the gameplay is good enough that you can ignore the inconsistent graphics. Your job is to find planets that can be colonized. Just watch your back because there are plenty of super beings and aliens to contend with as you try your best to colonize each an every habitable planet you happen across.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The colony survived nearly seven years before a serial killer claimed her first victims, thirteen more soon followed. After she was caught, and publicly killed, there was a spate of copycat killers. Scared people turned to charismatic cult leaders and mass suicides soon followed.

Sir Questionnaire

OrangePixel has quite a few solid pixel-based games under its belt, so it's always great to see a new game available on the Play Store from the company. Its newest release is called Sir Questionnaire, and it mixes hack and slash gameplay with a few turn-based roguelike elements to create something fresh and exciting that also feels familiar enough that you can pick it up and understand how to play within a few minutes.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Sir Questionnaire is a turn-based hack’n’slash game, where you enter a dungeon full of loot, creatures and mystery. Each room gives you two options to choose from, choose wisely and survive room after room, collecting loot which will help you defeat more and bigger monsters as you venture deeper into the dungeon.

Golem Rage

OutBox Games' Golem Rage is a charming arcadey beat 'em up with precise controls and an amusing story. The gameplay mixes arcade brawling action with auto-runner mechanics. Basically, you will have to perform maneuvers as you auto-run across each stage. These moves consist of throwing, punching, and rolling. You will utilize these skills to remove the many enemies from your path as you run towards your goal. What's nice is that this is a premium game with no IAPs, plus there is a demo for those of you who would like to try it out before you make a purchase.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Why are you here? Why is everyone attacking you in this castle? Meh, it doesn't matter. 'Cause you're a wooden Golem, half stupid, half warmachine, but fully lovable. Discover a new indie & adventure . One Golem. Many enemies. Who will survive? Use your Golem punch, escape the castle, throw enemies away, or burn them to the ground with lava : all the arcade gameplay & hardcore fun you love, packed in this indie Golemic adventure.

DoodleCube

I have to say that Ryan Coletta's DoodleCube is a fantastic first release. The animations of the cube are hilarious, and the color-matching puzzling aspects can be quite challenging. Best of all this is a totally free release. Anyone can play it without having to worry about any advertisements or in-app purchases. So there is no real reason not to check it out when you sit down to think about it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Tumble through 50 colorful spatial puzzles as you splat, blend, and paint your way to victory.

PLAYMOBIL The Explorers

Playmobil is often looked at as a LEGO ripoff, and for a good reason, they are. But that doesn't mean their toys aren't an acceptable cost-effective substitution. What's funny about this situation is that the company's imitation of the LEGO brand stretches further than just its toys. The free games the entity offers on Android also mimic LEGO's choice to provide free games to promote their physical toys. PLAYMOBIL The Explorers is a new release that follows this trend. Not only is it completely free to play, but it also offers a similar likeness to LEGO's fully licensed Jurassic Park toys and games.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Travel with Emma, Nick, Will and their dog Sammy to the mystical Isla Roca. Explore a nearly forgotten world and look after the last surviving dinosaurs. But you are not alone: Quinn and his henchman have made it their mission to catch the dinosaurs and make money out of them. Help the Explorers to free the caught dinosaurs and take care of them at your own scientific basecamp.

LEGO® Star Wars™ Microfighters

Playmobil isn't the only one getting in on the fun this week, LEGO also has a new game out on the Play Store, and it excitingly takes advantage of the Star Wars license to delivery an enjoyable racing game. You can not only expect a full John Williams score to accompany the gameplay of LEGO Star Wars Microfighters, but you can also expect 27 iconic LEGO Star Wars minifigures and 9 Star Wars microfighters. Not too shabby for a free game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Pick your LEGO® minifigure pilot, choose your LEGO Star Wars Microfighters vehicle and fly. Pilot a LEGO® Star Wars Microfighters vehicle as you master the drift and set high-scores to unlock iconic Star Wars characters. Only the most skilled pilots can become a drift master.

Brew Town Bar

Brew Town Bar is a casual arcade game all about serving up drinks to your patrons. There are four rows of bars, and each one will randomly display customers that want a drink. It is your job to shift from bar to bar as quickly as possible to serve your customers some much needed booze as soon as they arrive. As you can imagine this scenario speeds up with your success and is more challenging to accomplish the further you progress.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Welcome to the Brew Town Bar. The job is simple, serve drinks to customers by tapping up and down and reaching the kegs. hurtle the drinks to the customers as they come faster and faster. Be sure to tap any tips for extra money rewards. The bar like the town is open 24 hours a day. This is going to be a long shift.

Rapid Roller

Rapid Roller is a simple and minimalistic endless runner. Its brightly colored stages exude a bit of charm thanks to their slightly angled view, and the gameplay is easy enough to pick up that a child can play with ease. Like most endless runners you will want to avoid the many obstacles in your way as you try and make it as far as you possibly can without dying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Roll in a minimalistic, colorful world and see how far you can travel. Roll over jump pads for extra score. But don't hit the walls or spikes.

Simple one finger controls

Awesome, colorful graphics

Share your score to friends

Leaderboards and achievements

Languages: English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish

Feist

It's difficult when you first look at Feist to not immediately think of Frogmind's Badland. But this title couldn't be more different. Feist is a puzzle platformer more along the lines of Playdead's Limbo or Inside. There is a creepy atmosphere that surrounds the gameplay, and venturing forward is the only way to reveal what in the world is going on.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

--

Feist is a multi-award winning, beautifully handcrafted action game. It follows the story of a fragile little fur creature and its desperate attempt to rescue its mate from the clutches of a pack of malicious predators. The journey to the heart of a mysterious forest soon becomes a savage and merciless fight for survival as everything in this mesmerizing but deadly environment wants to eat you.

Horizon

Every week Ketchapp has at least one game included in our weekly roundup. This week's release is called Horizon, and it plays like just about every other endless runner on the Play Store. Swipe left or right to move correspondingly, and collect gems that can be later used to purchase new ships and decorations. The gameplay is solid, and the controls work well, plus the graphics are very striking. My only complaint would be that it's often difficult to stay aware of your surrounding as the vertical display cuts off areas that you may want to move to. This often results in death since you can't see where you are going when moving to the far left or right.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $7.49 a piece

--

Avoid obstacles while you maneuver through the unpredictable world of Horizon. Make barrel rolls, collect gems and travel as far as possible.

Complete 100 Challenges

Rank up by gathering XP

Collect 40 Ships (including Secrets)

Receive Daily Rewards

Unlock 25 Trails

Compare your Highscore with players worldwide

Wind Rider

ZPLAY Games' Wind Rider offers a fun little endless runner that takes advantage of a unique theme and an enjoyable dash mechanic that makes this difficult to put down. Your goal is to travel as far as you can, and you do this by making sure that each and every time you jump and then dash that you land on one of the many black lines that represent the wind. If you don't land on one, you will drop to the bottom of the stage and die. Obviously the more you progress, the more difficult this task will become.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

A simple and relax running game. Your character will run, jump, dash, and break obstacles in the wind. Higher and higher he jumps, but falls down to the bottom once he missed a wind.

Unique line drawing to show the feeling of wind perfectly;

To make a 2-step jump by breaking obstacles;

13 characters to unlock.

My Puppy: Virtual Pet

TOPEBOX's My Puppy: Virtual Pet offers just that, a virtual pet experience on Android. Like with the majority of virtual pet games out there your job is to take care of an animal by feeding, petting, and playing with it. But this is also a free-to-play game, so you can also expect plenty of fun little outfits you can purchase to dress up your dog. All in all, it's not a bad game, but it also doesn't offer anything we haven't seen a million times before.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Now you can with My Puppy. Your job is simply to care for the world’s most cutie Puppy dog. It’s your task to ensure that they’re happy and healthy. Accomplish this feat by feeding, petting, playing with their favorite toys or even dressing them up in numerous costumes.

Dragon Nest M

Dragon Nest M is a new MMORPG for Android that has found some success in Asia, though it has yet to be seen how popular it will be in the US. From what I have played it feels just like every other mobile MMO out there. This means you can expect an auto-play function that manually completes your quests. In my opinion this does take a lot of fun out of what could be an exciting quest line, but who am I kidding, it was never written to be entertaining. The entire story is just filler until you get to the real content at the end of the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

The airship to the Saint Heaven is about to set sail, shining with glorious memories. Warrior, it’s time to get back to the adventure. Dragon Nest Mobile is here. Dragon Nest M is a 3D action adventure MMORPG containing 100% of the classic features, 3D non-targeting battles, authentic images, unforgettable stories and unpredictable new challenges.

Talking Tom Jetski 2

Outfit7 Limited's Talking Tom series of games shows no signs of slowing down. This is a brand that started in 2013, and to this day new Talking Tom games are landing on the Play Store. The latest game to hit the scene is Talking Tom Jetski 2, a sequel to the developers popular jet ski racing game. Just like the original, you can expect plenty of fun and zany characters to choose from, along with a choice of 25 different jet skis.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Get ready to race jetskis with Talking Tom and Friends. Explore the tropical islands as you race your rivals. Dodge obstacles and collect all the coins. Go super fast on your very own jetski and build the perfect beach house. What are you waiting for? Let's go. RACING IS FUN.

Gardius Empire

Gardius Empire is the latest hero collection game from Gamevil that also contains plenty of city building and enemy conquering. As you take on the task of upgrading and building out your empire, you'll also get to hunt monsters and mine natural resources with and against other players from around the world. So if you dig PvP and co-op gameplay, this may be the FTP hero collector you've been looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Enter the Legendary World of Gods and Heroes. Embark on an outstanding visual experience and battle-riddled adventure to re-write the fate of the Gardius Empire. Prepare for the ultimate battle for the throne. Summon and collect powerful mythical heroes. Immerse yourself in a larger-than-life battle. Upgrade and build your own empire.

Word Domination

MAG Interactive is no stranger to word games, so it isn't a surprise to see the company has a new word game available on the Play Store. Word Domination plays very similarly to Scrabble, but of course, a few free-to-play mechanics have been added in to spice up the gameplay. In my opinion, these screw up what could have otherwise been a fun game, but of course, like the majority of free-to-play games on the Play Store, making the maximum amount of money is more important than releasing a competent and enjoyable game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Try Word Domination - an exciting way to play with words. Word Domination is a fast paced and addictive real-time word game. No more waiting for your opponent to make a move, see tiles being played on the board while you plan your next move. Word Domination has 45 collectable boosters that you can use to get an edge on your opponent.

Rise of Civilizations

Lilithgames' Rise of Civilizations is a city-building strategy game that focuses on clan warfare. If you have played Game of War or Clash of Clans, you'll have a good idea what to expect here. The cartoony graphics should appeal to children and adults alike, and the clear Civilization-based theme means you can watch as your city grows throughout history. Think of this as a Game of War and a Sid Meier's Civilization mashup, and you get the picture.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Construction is a key part of any civilization’s development. Warfare is indispensable to ensuring your civilization’s survival. Alliances can give your civilization a strategic advantage. You’ll need to use all three wisely to make your civilization great. In Rise of Civilizations, you’ll find a seamless and highly detailed world map, with 8 civilizations and 20 Heroes to choose from.

Goosebumps HorrorTown - Monsters City Builder

Talk about a blast from the past. I can't remember the last time I thought about the Goosebumps books I read as a child. I guess there has been a resurgence of the property since a major motion picture was released in 2015, and now there is a mobile game that ties into the brand that's available on the Play Store. It's called Goosebumps HorrorTown - Monsters City Builder, and it sadly offers just about what you would expect of a free-to-play clone of The Simpsons: Tapped Out and Family Guy The Quest for Stuff.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" monsters have come to haunt your phone. In Goosebumps HorrorTown, you can build a town and fill it with the scariest of monsters from the hit horror series. PLAYER BEWARE... YOU CHOOSE THE SCARE. Gather a scary assortment of sinister creatures and terrify townsfolk, or play as humans to defend against the monsters.

Football Empire is a soccer strategy game that's more about building a successful soccer franchise than it is about actually simulating what it's like to play soccer. So think of it more like a management sim than a sports game. Some of your tasks will include making strategic decisions, constructing new buildings, and managing the training and the recreation of your players. This way you can set your players on their path to world stardom.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

--



Have you always wanted to start your own football club and lead it toward success? If so, install Football Empire for free and launch your career as a football manager. Develop your success strategy and create your empire out of nothing. Manage training sessions, recreation, tactics, lineups and your club grounds. Watch as your heroes from the pitch become international stars.

