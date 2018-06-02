Deezer has been in the news quite a lot over the past few months. The music service integrated with Google Home in a few countries, launched a Shazam-like song recognition feature inside its app, and it's now doing one more thing to keep its Android TV users, specifically, happy. The previous Deezer app for the platform is being updated with a more native experience that offers a lot more in a straightforward interface.
Both freemium and Premium+ (including Family account) users can benefit from the new app, which has Deezer's signature Flow plus streaming and searching for music, radio channels, and podcasts, as well as lyrics support. Some features will depend on your account type and country, but you should be familiar with those limitations if you already use the regular mobile app.
If you want to give Deezer for Android TV a go, you can head to the Play Store link in the widget below on your computer and install it on your TV, or you can do so directly from your Android TV device by looking for it in the Play Store's Music & Audio category.
