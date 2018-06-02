When we reviewed the JBL Flip 3 back in 2015, our title read "Competition, Destroyed." Even nearly three years later, it still holds up pretty well against the new entrants in the field, and it can be had for just $59.99 today as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day.

The Flip 3 is on the smaller side, but its sound and bass are incredible for its stature. Its fabric and rubber housing is splashproof and houses a 3,000mAh battery for up to 10 hours of playback. Up to three devices can be connected simultaneously, and there's an aux input as well. A lanyard can be attached to take it on the go.

This $59.99 offer is valid for today only thanks to Amazon's Deal of the Day, which means you have about 11 hours as of publishing time to take advantage of it. One-day shipping is free for Prime members. Hit the source link below to pick one up.