Is your old computer is starting to feel slow and sluggish? Have you been looking at all those Chromebooks and wanting to get one for yourself? Or maybe you have eyed the Pixelbook ever since it launched, but the $999 price was a little tough to stomach? Well, this deal is sure going to make you stop and think twice: it's that good. Google is discounting the Pixelbook to $749 at multiple retailers — that's $250 off the regular price and the lowest we've ever seen it dip, by far. Until now, the best discount we had spotted was $100 off with a free Google Home.

The $250-off deal is also available on the upper-tier Pixelbooks, but not all retailers are treating them equally. So to save you the trouble of searching for each one on your favorite store, here are the Pixelbook variants and the sites where they're discounted:

Best Buy seems to be your only recourse if you want the higher-end variants. If you prefer to avoid taxes in most states though, you may want to use B&H, but beware that checkout is closed now for Shabbat and will reopen later in the day. I checked a couple of other retailers, like Amazon and Newegg, and saw that they don't have the discount yet. However, I reported the lower price to Amazon, so we will update this post if the retailer follows suit and drops it.

The discount will be valid until June 17, 11:59PM PT, so you have a couple of weeks to make up your mind.