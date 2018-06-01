Earlier in the year, Integral Memory introduced the world's first 512GB microSD card (which unfortunately isn't sold stateside). PNY is showing off the second 512GB microSD, the PNY Elite 512GB, at Computex 2018, and the card will run you $349.99 when it becomes available.

The PNY Elite 512GB complies with Class 10 and U1 standards, which means it has a minimum sequential write speed of 10MB/s. PNY says that the card can handle transfer speeds of up to 90MB/s, which is 10MB/s more than Integral Memory's max. For reference on just how much space 512GB is, the Elite 512GB can store over 100,000 18MP photos, over 80 hours of 1080p video, or up to 100,000 songs.

There's no word on availability yet, but PNY has priced the card at $349.99 - on par with the Integral Memory 512GB card, but a lot more than a SanDisk 400GB microSD at $194.60. A limited lifetime warranty is included. We're looking forward to seeing this thing show up online, and hopefully, drop in price pretty soon.