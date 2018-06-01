Sitting all day sucks, but adjustable standing desks can get very expensive. There are a few solutions for turning your existing desk/table into a standing desk, and one of them is TaoTronics' adjustable model. It's normally $299.99 on Amazon, but we're giving away three of them and offering our readers a discount code for buying one outright.

This desk has a minimum height of 5 inches (135mm), and a max height of 20.3 inches (518mm). There are 12 height options, and the upper tier is 36" x 23" (91cm x 58cm). That's enough room for two monitors, as long as they're not too large.

We're giving away three of these to our readers, but TaoTronics has also provided us with an exclusive coupon code. If you use the code APTTSD002 at checkout on Amazon from now until midnight (Pacific Time) on June 10, the price drops to $149.99. That's a pretty great deal.

The contest will run from May 29th, 2018 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Friday, June 1st, 2018. Good luck!

TaoTronics Standing Desk Giveaway

