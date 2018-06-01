One can never have enough power banks. There's always one more place you can leave them just in case you need some emergency juice\. With a promo code, this 10,000mAh Tronsmart battery with Quick Charge 3.0 drops to $13.99, a price so low that you might consider buying a few just as backup.

The Tronsmart Presto has two USB ports, one of which supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Huawei's FCP fast charging, as well as a microUSB input for recharging the battery. There are four LEDs to indicate the battery level, and the 10,000mAh capacity should be enough to recharge most phones around 2.5 times.

To get that $13.99 price, use code VME7YRIN at checkout (or just hit 'Redeem' under promotion details on the listing page. Shipping is free with Prime. Hit the source link below to grab one.