Article Contents
Welcome to June. Friday is usually a good way to ring in a new month, especially a Friday with some good games on sale. You'll find those in bold below. So enjoy and I'll see you all next week.
Free
Apps
- Autoharp for the Blind Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Magic SMS Pro - Smart Auto Reply and Scheduled SMS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tweety Pro for Twitter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Easy Scanner Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Shooting Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- CashKnight ( Gem Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 퀴즈 게임뮤지엄 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 돌풍마법 디펜스 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 魔塔新版:龍族覺醒(黃金版)~~打發時間好游戲，百玩不膩，劇情和關卡衆多A $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ekstar Tank War $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Empire Warriors TD Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BATTLESHIP: Official Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Voger - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Wallzy Pro - Custom 4k Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tabloid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Talitha Round - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Furatto Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Jono Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nixo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aono - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Miui 10 Dark Black AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- OS X 11 Dark Black AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- S9 Dark White AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sunoi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Teardrop Pixel Dark Black AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Voco - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dual Shadow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Graphing Calculator + Math PRO $8.99 -> $3.14; Sale ends in 1 day
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mobile C ( C/C++ Compiler ) $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Deep Time Walk - Earth History $3.99 -> $2.66; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graphing Calculator $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Luci - Dream Journal/Lucid Dreaming Guide $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Period Tracker Mia Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Acrostics Crossword Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- CWMoney EX Expense Track- Best Financial APP ever $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Cruciverba Crittografati (PRO) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1849: Gold Edition $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Школа Аркадия Паровозова $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Be-be-bears $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Invert - Tile Flipping Puzzles $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Island Delta $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Paper Tales $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum VR $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shooting Stars! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Bug Butcher $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ultrawings $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- D&D Lords of Waterdeep $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dream City Living: Full Version $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Eleven UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Display Calibration Pro $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rapid Cleaner Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- TuneUp Master Pro $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments