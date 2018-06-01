Welcome to June. Friday is usually a good way to ring in a new month, especially a Friday with some good games on sale. You'll find those in bold below. So enjoy and I'll see you all next week.

Free

Apps

  1. Autoharp for the Blind Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Magic SMS Pro - Smart Auto Reply and Scheduled SMS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Tweety Pro for Twitter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Easy Scanner Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Shooting Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. CashKnight ( Gem Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. 퀴즈 게임뮤지엄 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. 돌풍마법 디펜스 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. 魔塔新版:龍族覺醒(黃金版)~~打發時間好游戲，百玩不膩，劇情和關卡衆多A $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Ekstar Tank War $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Empire Warriors TD Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. BATTLESHIP: Official Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Voger - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Wallzy Pro - Custom 4k Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Tabloid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Talitha Round - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Furatto Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Jono Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Nixo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Aono - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Miui 10 Dark Black AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. OS X 11 Dark Black AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. S9 Dark White AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Sunoi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Teardrop Pixel Dark Black AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Voco - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Dual Shadow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Graphing Calculator + Math PRO $8.99 -> $3.14; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Mobile C ( C/C++ Compiler ) $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Deep Time Walk - Earth History $3.99 -> $2.66; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Graphing Calculator $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Luci - Dream Journal/Lucid Dreaming Guide $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Period Tracker Mia Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Acrostics Crossword Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. CWMoney EX Expense Track- Best Financial APP ever $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Cruciverba Crittografati (PRO) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. 1849: Gold Edition $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Школа Аркадия Паровозова $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Be-be-bears $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Invert - Tile Flipping Puzzles $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Island Delta $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Paper Tales $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum VR $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Shooting Stars! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. The Bug Butcher $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Ultrawings $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. D&D Lords of Waterdeep $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Dream City Living: Full Version $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Eleven UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Display Calibration Pro $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Rapid Cleaner Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. TuneUp Master Pro $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days