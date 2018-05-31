Article Contents
It's a good day to be a Xiaomi fan. The Chinese company today unveiled its new Mi 8 smartphone series powered by MIUI 10, plus the new and ultra-affordable Mi Band 3. The Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE go on sale next month, while the transparent Mi 8 Explorer Edition will be available at a later date.
Xiaomi's new Mi 8 series is quite possibly the closest we've gotten to an Android-powered iPhone X so far. It doesn't just adopt the Apple flagship's controversial notch, but also the same rear-facing camera setup and many of its other design elements. It makes for an incredibly attractive device with impressive specifications.
The Mi 8 is the main handset in the series, but it's not quite the most impressive.
Xiaomi Mi 8
Specs
|Display
|6.21-inch OLED (2248x1080) 18.7:9
|Processor
|Snapdragon 845
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP Sony IMX363 (f/1.8) + 12MP Samsung S5K3m3 telephoto (f/2.4)
|Front Camera
|20MP (f/2.0) with AI Beautify
|Headphone Jack
|No
|Charging
|USB-C
The Mi 8 SE is a smaller, more affordable alternative to the Mi 8. It's also the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 710 processor.
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Specs
|Display
|5.88-inch OLED (2244x1080) 18.7:9
|Processor
|Snapdragon 710
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP + 5MP telephoto
|Front Camera
|20MP with AI Beautify
|Headphone Jack
|No
|Charging
|USB-C
The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is the most impressive device in the series, with 3D Face Unlock that works just like iPhone X's Face ID, and a fingerprint scanner embedded into its display. It even has its own version of Animoji, and a transparent back panel that lets you see inside its housing.
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
Specs
|Display
|6.21-inch OLED (2248x1080) 18.7:9
|Processor
|Snapdragon 845
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP Sony IMX363 (f/1.8) + 12MP Samsung S5K3m3 telephoto (f/2.4)
|Front Camera
|20MP (f/2.0) with AI Beautify and 3D Face Unlock
|Headphone Jack
|No
|Charging
|USB-C
MIUI 10
All three Mi 8 handsets come with MIUI 10 pre-installed. Xiaomi's latest software boasts new AI camera features, as well as a redesigned recent apps interface that maximizes screen space.
Mi Band 3
The new Mi Band 3 is Xiaomi's latest fitness tracker with a 0.78-inch OLED display (128x80) and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. It has a 110mAh battery that promises a 50 percent increase over the Mi Band 2, while a slightly more expensive variant packs an NFC chip that allows for mobile payments.
The Mi 8 and the Mi 8 SE will go on sale in China in early June, starting at 2,699 yuan (around $421) and 1,799 yuan (around $281), respectively. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition will arrive later, priced at 3,699 yuan (around $577).
The Mi Band 3 goes on sale June 5, priced at 169 yuan (around $26) without NFC, and 199 yuan (around $31) with NFC.
- Source:
- Xiaomi
