It's a good day to be a Xiaomi fan. The Chinese company today unveiled its new Mi 8 smartphone series powered by MIUI 10, plus the new and ultra-affordable Mi Band 3. The Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE go on sale next month, while the transparent Mi 8 Explorer Edition will be available at a later date.

Xiaomi's new Mi 8 series is quite possibly the closest we've gotten to an Android-powered iPhone X so far. It doesn't just adopt the Apple flagship's controversial notch, but also the same rear-facing camera setup and many of its other design elements. It makes for an incredibly attractive device with impressive specifications.

The Mi 8 is the main handset in the series, but it's not quite the most impressive.

Xiaomi Mi 8

Specs Display 6.21-inch OLED (2248x1080) 18.7:9 Processor Snapdragon 845 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Rear Camera 12MP Sony IMX363 (f/1.8) + 12MP Samsung S5K3m3 telephoto (f/2.4) Front Camera 20MP (f/2.0) with AI Beautify Headphone Jack No Charging USB-C



The Mi 8 SE is a smaller, more affordable alternative to the Mi 8. It's also the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 710 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Specs Display 5.88-inch OLED (2244x1080) 18.7:9 Processor Snapdragon 710 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP telephoto Front Camera 20MP with AI Beautify Headphone Jack No Charging USB-C



The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is the most impressive device in the series, with 3D Face Unlock that works just like iPhone X's Face ID, and a fingerprint scanner embedded into its display. It even has its own version of Animoji, and a transparent back panel that lets you see inside its housing.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Specs Display 6.21-inch OLED (2248x1080) 18.7:9 Processor Snapdragon 845 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear Camera 12MP Sony IMX363 (f/1.8) + 12MP Samsung S5K3m3 telephoto (f/2.4) Front Camera 20MP (f/2.0) with AI Beautify and 3D Face Unlock Headphone Jack No Charging USB-C



MIUI 10

All three Mi 8 handsets come with MIUI 10 pre-installed. Xiaomi's latest software boasts new AI camera features, as well as a redesigned recent apps interface that maximizes screen space.

Mi Band 3

The new Mi Band 3 is Xiaomi's latest fitness tracker with a 0.78-inch OLED display (128x80) and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. It has a 110mAh battery that promises a 50 percent increase over the Mi Band 2, while a slightly more expensive variant packs an NFC chip that allows for mobile payments.

The Mi 8 and the Mi 8 SE will go on sale in China in early June, starting at 2,699 yuan (around $421) and 1,799 yuan (around $281), respectively. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition will arrive later, priced at 3,699 yuan (around $577).

The Mi Band 3 goes on sale June 5, priced at 169 yuan (around $26) without NFC, and 199 yuan (around $31) with NFC.