Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company (formerly under Google), has been using modified vans for years to privately test its autonomous tech. In late 2016, Waymo announced that its first production car would be a modified Chrysler Pacifica. Now the company is looking to buy a few more minivans - 62,000, to be exact.

Alphabet announced today that it struck a deal with Chrysler to buy 62,000 additional Pacifica hybrid vans for Waymo. The company is already testing a small fleet of completely autonomous taxis in Arizona. Pacifica vans appear to be Waymo's top choice, but the company is also experimenting with the Jaguar I-Pace SUV.

The large order seems to indicate Waymo isn't delaying its plans for a commercial autonomous taxi service, despite recent fears over the safety of self-driving technology. Personally, I'd love to try riding in a Waymo taxi - as long as it stays away from highways.