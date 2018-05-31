According to recent reports, those of you with Philips Hue bulbs equipped at home may be running into a few problems today. The company has acknowledged an outage related to remote connectivity, including out of home and voice controls. Local controls are unaffected.

Hi all! We are aware of the current issue linked to remote connectivity (out of home, voice control). We're working hard to solve the issue asap. Your hue experience with local control is untouched. Keep you posted! — Meet hue (@tweethue) May 31, 2018

Reports for the outage are widespread and began around 1PM Eastern time. So far, it doesn't seem to be confined to any one area. Alexa and Home/Assistant integration are affected, so until things are fixed, you may have some difficulty controlling your Hue lights from a personal assistant. Adding and configuring new lights may also be impacted, but operations performed entirely on the local network should be unaffected.

Philips Hue has expressed that it's working to fix the issue as soon as possible. Odds are it won't be too long until it whatever problem is present can be resolved.