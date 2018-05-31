NVIDIA started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its SHIELD TV last week, and with it came the new launcher, the latest security updates, plenty of improvements, but also "a couple of issues." That's why NVIDIA is halting the update until it can fix things and resume the rollout.
The news was announced by a tech support rep on the GeForce forums. Here is his statement:
Hi All
We’ve uncovered a couple issues thanks to feedback from our preview program that we’d like to fix prior to rolling out SHIELD TV Experience Upgrade 7.0 to more users. We’re actively working to resolve the issues that have been encountered and hope to be able to restart the rollout shortly.
We appreciate your patience and want to ensure you have the best experience possible. Stay tuned and we’ll provide updates as we have them.
There's no explanation as to what the issues are exactly. My SHIELD TV got updated a few days ago and I noticed very frequent disconnections from my WiFi network, which are making streaming anything a super frustrating experience, so I hope that's part of the issues that are being resolved. Others have also complained about some of the changes in the launcher — no easy shut down method, pointless YouTube channels — but those are due to the Oreo implementation and not issues NVIDIA can fix.
We'll keep an eye out and will let you know when the rollout resumes.
- Source:
- NVIDIA
- Thanks:
- Erik
