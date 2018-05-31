Back when Nokia was known for making Windows-powered Lumia phones, the camera was one of their most praised features, and part of their impressive performance stemmed from the Nokia Pro Camera software, which gave you a degree of manual control most phones wouldn't. Back in February at MWC, Nokia announced that the software would be coming back to its Zeiss-equipped Android phones, and now it is rolling out for the Nokia 8.

Take control of every photo. I’m glad to announce that Pro Camera mode is now available for #Nokia8 ! pic.twitter.com/q2sTWh3IvU — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 31, 2018

This Pro version of the camera enables additional manual controls (in the vein of Nokia's Lumia phones) including features like ISO, white balance, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. The UI also looks pretty snazzy. It can be hard to come up with an intuitive layout for all those various controls, and Nokia seems to have done it.

Pro Camera was initially only available for the Nokia 7, but it should be rolling out to the Nokia 8 as part of a ~600 MB OTA some people are already seeing. I'm not how Nokia's OTA rollouts are handled, if they're geographically restricted for test markets first or if they hit everyone all at once, but Nokia 7 owners should probably be getting it in the coming days.