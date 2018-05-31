Google's been focusing on India a lot lately. Following Areo, a food delivery and home services app, and Tez, a mobile payments app, the company has just introduced Neighbourly, a Q&A app through which you can ask and answer questions about places and events in your community.

Neighbourly (spelled that way because India uses British English) is described as "a neighbourhood app that helps you ask your neighbours questions, share local expertise, and keep up with your neighbourhood." Using either text or voice input, for which English and eight Indian languages are supported, you can ask and answer questions. Those who answer more questions will become more "recognized," and answers are voted on with votes.

Questions can be viewed by swiping left and right, and your neighbors can see answered questions for their reference as well. If you happen to have the same question as someone and want to see any incoming answers, you can follow the question to get updates.

Google makes it clear that the app is strictly for asking and answering questions, not for those constant "Good morning" messages in group chats that can overpower actual conversation. No phone numbers or full names are given in the app, and the app forces you to sign a 'Neighbourly Promise' consisting of three questions before you can use it. One of those promises is that you'll flag any inappropriate posts, which is intended to keep everyone on-topic.

The app is currently only available in Mumbai, with other neighborhoods coming soon. A phone running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean is required, which shouldn't be that tough a prerequisite in 2018.