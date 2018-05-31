Microsoft's streaming music service has gone by several names over the years. First it was Zune Music, then it was rebranded to Xbox Music in 2012, and finally it became Groove Music in 2015. The Android application for Xbox Music launched in 2013, and was later updated to match the new Groove branding.

Microsoft shut down the Groove music store and streaming service last year, but users could still play MP3 files uploaded to OneDrive using the app. If you're one of those people, you might want to switch to Google Play Music or Plex soon, as the Groove apps will soon be discontinued.

According to a new support document, the iOS and Android Groove apps will stop working on December 1 of this year. The music files will continue to be available through OneDrive, but that app obviously isn't designed as a media player. The Groove apps for Windows 10, Xbox, and Windows Phone won't be affected.