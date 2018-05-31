The Xperia XA1 debuted back in February of 2017 as one of Sony's latest "super mid-range" phones. It's since been succeeded by the XA2, but that means that the XA1 can now be found for not a lot of money. Amazon currently has the XA1 for $180 with free one-day shipping, and Focus Camera has it for $189.99 with no tax depending on where you live.

Specs for the Xperia XA1 include a 5.0" 720p display, a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 23MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 2,300mAh battery. It received Oreo back in March, so you'll be reasonably up to date in that regard.

Amazon has the XA1 for $180, but only in black. Focus Camera's price for three colors (black, gold, and white) is $189.99. Both retailers offer free shipping, but Amazon charges tax everywhere, whereas Focus Camera only does in select states. For instance, Focus Camera charges tax in NY (where it's based) and NJ, but not CA. If you're interested, use your best judgment to see where you'll get the best deal.