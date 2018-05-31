The dual-SIM Galaxy Note8 made its debut on eBay at $899.99, though it's been steadily dropping since then. Last time we posted, the phone was sitting at $699.99. Fast forward to now, though, and the price has fallen all the way to $624.99 - a full $275 off the original price.

This version of the Note8 sports a 6.3" 1440p AMOLED display, an Exynos 8895 (not a Snapdragon 835, because it's an international model), 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 12MP cameras on the rear, an 8MP sensor up front, and a 3,300mAh battery. Bear in mind that you can only use one SIM and one microSD or two SIMs and no microSD at a time, as the microSD occupies the same space as one of the SIM slots.

eBay's showing its often-seen 'Limited quantity available' indicator, so don't wait if you want one. Blue and pink are sold out, but black, gold, and grey are still available.