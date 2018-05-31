ARM unveiled its brand-new A76 CPU design at an event in San Francisco today, and while it may not be in your next smartphone, there's a good chance it'll be in the one after that. And it's going to make it a fair bit faster - around 35% faster than ARM's current top-of-the-line core.

If you're not familiar, ARM is the company behind the CPU instruction set used in essentially every modern smartphone (and yes, that includes the iPhone), and it's also behind the core CPU designs used in the vast majority of them. That includes chips made like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, with a high-performance processor that is essential a slight tweak on ARM's current A75 design. The A76 replaces the A75, and ARM says it'll be 35% faster overall and 40% more efficient on similar workloads. That means a good chunk more speed when you need it, and a lot more efficiency when you don't.

ARM says that in laptops, you're going to see similar gains, but the "2x" performance improvement shown in the image below is when compared to A73-powered laptops (e.g., Snapdragon 835 Windows 10 PCs), not A75 - thus the discrepancy.

Of course, these numbers are in a bit of a vacuum, as we're just talking about the CPU core, one of many pieces in a modern smartphone chipset. When those chips are announced - Snapdragon 850, anyone? - we'll get a better sense of how well vendors like Qualcomm are going to be able to extract the gains ARM is claiming.

For years, ARM's reference designs have been dogged by comparisons to Apple's custom CPUs (which utilize the ARM architecture, but are not ARM designs). Apple has consistently managed to build processors that achieve much higher performance per core, and sip power while doing it: iPhones have historically used much smaller batteries than most Android phones (not to mention less RAM). While Apple's most recent design has upped the number of cores (the A11 Bionic is a hexacore design, with four of those being low-power CPUs), it still walks away in CPU benchmarks when compared to the very best from Qualcomm and others.

This new A76 design isn't a quantum leap - don't expect Apple's advantage to evaporate, in other words - but it does seem to offer more significant gains than your typical year-over-year advancement.

ARM also announced the new Mali G76 GPU, though vendors like Qualcomm produce their own GPUs, with MediaTek probably being the largest customer for ARM reference design GPUs. The G76 should be 50% faster in its most capable form (ARM GPU designs scale by number of cores) compared to ARM's current most powerful GPU.

As to when you can expect to see it in a chip? That's more down to the vendors, and typically they need a bit of lead time to take advantage of them. The current-gen ARM A75 was announced a year ago, and Qualcomm didn't announce a part based on it until around six months later. That means, if Qualcomm should choose to adopt the A76 (as opposed to opting for its own custom CPU solution), the earliest you'd probably see it in a smartphone is 2019.