Alcatel’s First Android Oreo (Go edition) Smartphone Adds Appeal to UltraAffordable

Devices With Premium Features and Design

The Alcatel 1X offers the Google Assistant, 18:9 display, fingerprint sensor and

many more features in an elegant package for under $100

IRVINE, Calif. - May 31, 2018 - If you’re looking for an ultra-affordable smartphone

that comes with inspiring design and features typically found on more expensive

devices, look no further than the Alcatel 1X, available next week to U.S. customers at

Amazon for $99.99. It’s one of the first U.S. smartphones under $100 to utilize an 18:9

full view display and is packed with other intuitive features like an all-day battery, highresolution

front and rear cameras, and a reliable fingerprint sensor. The Alcatel 1X also

comes with an elegant suede fit and finish that gives it a much more premium look and

feel. Sporting Android Oreo (Go edition), the Alcatel 1X is the perfect device for anyone

who wants a robust smartphone at a lower price without sacrificing features.

“With the introduction of the Alcatel 1X, we are building a new definition of what ultraaffordable

smartphones can and should be,” said Eric Anderson, General Manager for

Alcatel North America. “Now anyone can enjoy a high-quality mobile experience for the

same price as taking your family out to dinner and a movie.”

ANDROID OREO (GO EDITION)

The Alcatel 1X comes with Android Oreo (Go edition), which is optimized to help ultraaffordable

smartphones run Android faster, more efficiently and safer than ever.

Android Oreo (Go edition) is the ideal platform for customers who want to enjoy a

powerful Android experience at an affordable price. The Alcatel 1X with Android Oreo

(Go edition) features a rebuilt set of popular Google apps including Google Go, Google

Maps Go, Gmail Go and more. It also comes with Facebook Lite and provides access to a

full suite of Android apps and games on Google Play.

"Android's mission has always been to bring the power of computing to everyone, and

part of that is ensuring a great experience across a broad range of devices,” said Sagar

Kamdar, Director of Product, Android. “Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically

optimized to bring an easy, powerful software experience to devices with 1GB of RAM or

less. We're excited to see Alcatel further that mission by launching the Alcatel 1X in the

United States."

Android Oreo (Go edition) is designed to give you two times the available storage out of

the box, freeing up space for you to do a lot more with 16GB built-in storage on the

Alcatel 1X, in addition to a microSD slot for up to an additional 32GB of expandable

memory.

GOOGLE ASSISTANT (GO EDITION)

Additionally, the Alcatel 1X comes with the Google Assistant Go, which helps you get

things done and find answers on-the-go, using just your voice. Simply touching and

holding the home button to get started, and you can ask the Google Assistant to send

messages, make calls, play YouTube videos and music, set alarms and manage many

other tasks and services. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.

GREAT VIEWING EXPERIENCES

Leveraging parent company TCL’s award-winning display technology, the 18:9 display

on the Alcatel 1X lets customers enjoy a 5.3-inch screen in a smaller form factor and

makes it easier to comfortably browse the Internet, connect with friends and loved ones

via social media and catch up on the latest news.

BETTER SOCIAL SHARING

Alcatel makes it easy for customers to take pictures and seamlessly share them with

friends and family. The Alcatel 1X comes with a suite of intuitive photo editing tools

called Social Mode, which will allow you to take, edit and share photos in a fun and

more efficient way. With Social Square, you can review recently captured photos in one

half of the screen, while the camera viewfinder remains active in the other half. This

enables customers to review pictures as quickly as they take them, while making it

possible to take new pictures at the same time. Instant Collage lets you mash up your

best shots into pre-set arrangements. Each section of the collage is taken one-by-one

using the camera viewfinder and shifts to the next shape as you progress through the

collage. Photo Booth brings back those nostalgic photo moments from the fair or

friends’ parties by taking four pictures in a row, one shot per second.

The Alcatel 1X with Android Oreo (Go edition) is unlocked to GSM networks and is

available in the U.S. for $99.99 on Amazon next week, rolling out to Best Buy and

Walmart.com in the coming weeks.

For more information on all of Alcatel’s latest smartphone and other mobile devices,

please visit www.alcatelmobile.com.

