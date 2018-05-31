Alcatel and TCL have been teasing the 1X since just MWC. It was the first of the Android Go phones to be revealed, but now it looks like it will be the 2nd to hit stateside—following ZTE's Tempo Go, which you can't actually buy anymore. Thankfully, today TCL and Alcatel have just announced that the Alcatel 1X will be landing in the US on Amazon next week, delivering Android Oreo Go edition and an 18:9 display for only $99.
Specs
|Display
|5" (or 5.3"?) FWVGA 18:9 (480x960)
|SoC
|MediaTek MT6739 1.3GHz Quad-Core
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB, MicroSD expandable to additional 32GB
|Battery
|2460mAh
|Software
|Android Oreo (Go edition)
|Rear Camera
|8MP rear camera with LED flash, HD video capture
|Front Camera
|5MP front camera with flash
|Connectivity
|GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 UMTS: B1/2/4/5/8 LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28 VoLTE (on T-Mobile)
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Charging
|Micro USB
|Size
|5.80" x 2.77" x 0.36" (147.3mm x 70.3mm x 9.1mm)
On paper, the Alcatel 1X has a few noteworthy features, both positive and negative. The 18:9 5-inch display—or 5.3", the documents provided disagree with each other—is a first on such an inexpensive handset, and the company is quick to point out that the panel is built by TCL. But the resolution of that screen may leave something to be desired, at a mere 480x960. In contrast, LG managed a bit better in the K8 and K10. The MediaTek SoC is also slightly disappointing, given ZTE managed a Qualcomm SoC.
Other features like the lighter RAM and storage are also to be expected. Every Android Go Oreo edition phone we've seen is limited in that regard, and by design: The software is purpose-built to run in a more resource-constrained environment to cut down costs.
The handset is compatible with all US GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, and it even supports VoLTE on the latter. Initially, we thought this phone wouldn't get a fingerprint sensor since the version we played with at MWC didn't have one, but the US-bound model does bear the extra feature. For $100, it's good security was a consideration.
As far as ports go, the 1X has a Micro USB on the bottom and a 3.5 mm headphone jack up top, a feature even the Pixel 2 doesn't have (still salty).
It's described as having a "suede" finish, and while we're not quite sure what that means, it sounds like it may be different than the models shown off earlier this year.
In our time spent playing with it in Barcelona, Scott described it as "the plain oatmeal of phones," with some slightly strange navigation buttons. Nonetheless, the software seemed generally un-messed with. That's good, because Alcatel has a bit of a problem, historically, with the apps it chooses to include. If this is a mostly stock device, though, that may not be a concern.
Alcatel's phone officially goes on sale via Amazon sometime next week, making it the 2nd Android Oreo Go edition phone available in the US, and the only one you'll actually be able to buy. Best Buy and Walmart availability will follow in the coming weeks. And keep in mind, whatever complains we might have on paper, $100 is really cheap for a fully functional and brand-new Android handset. We'll have to reserve final judgment for our upcoming review, though.
Press Release
Alcatel’s First Android Oreo (Go edition) Smartphone Adds Appeal to UltraAffordable
Devices With Premium Features and Design
The Alcatel 1X offers the Google Assistant, 18:9 display, fingerprint sensor and
many more features in an elegant package for under $100
IRVINE, Calif. - May 31, 2018 - If you’re looking for an ultra-affordable smartphone
that comes with inspiring design and features typically found on more expensive
devices, look no further than the Alcatel 1X, available next week to U.S. customers at
Amazon for $99.99. It’s one of the first U.S. smartphones under $100 to utilize an 18:9
full view display and is packed with other intuitive features like an all-day battery, highresolution
front and rear cameras, and a reliable fingerprint sensor. The Alcatel 1X also
comes with an elegant suede fit and finish that gives it a much more premium look and
feel. Sporting Android Oreo (Go edition), the Alcatel 1X is the perfect device for anyone
who wants a robust smartphone at a lower price without sacrificing features.
“With the introduction of the Alcatel 1X, we are building a new definition of what ultraaffordable
smartphones can and should be,” said Eric Anderson, General Manager for
Alcatel North America. “Now anyone can enjoy a high-quality mobile experience for the
same price as taking your family out to dinner and a movie.”
ANDROID OREO (GO EDITION)
The Alcatel 1X comes with Android Oreo (Go edition), which is optimized to help ultraaffordable
smartphones run Android faster, more efficiently and safer than ever.
Android Oreo (Go edition) is the ideal platform for customers who want to enjoy a
powerful Android experience at an affordable price. The Alcatel 1X with Android Oreo
(Go edition) features a rebuilt set of popular Google apps including Google Go, Google
Maps Go, Gmail Go and more. It also comes with Facebook Lite and provides access to a
full suite of Android apps and games on Google Play.
"Android's mission has always been to bring the power of computing to everyone, and
part of that is ensuring a great experience across a broad range of devices,” said Sagar
Kamdar, Director of Product, Android. “Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically
optimized to bring an easy, powerful software experience to devices with 1GB of RAM or
less. We're excited to see Alcatel further that mission by launching the Alcatel 1X in the
United States."
Android Oreo (Go edition) is designed to give you two times the available storage out of
the box, freeing up space for you to do a lot more with 16GB built-in storage on the
Alcatel 1X, in addition to a microSD slot for up to an additional 32GB of expandable
memory.
GOOGLE ASSISTANT (GO EDITION)
Additionally, the Alcatel 1X comes with the Google Assistant Go, which helps you get
things done and find answers on-the-go, using just your voice. Simply touching and
holding the home button to get started, and you can ask the Google Assistant to send
messages, make calls, play YouTube videos and music, set alarms and manage many
other tasks and services. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.
GREAT VIEWING EXPERIENCES
Leveraging parent company TCL’s award-winning display technology, the 18:9 display
on the Alcatel 1X lets customers enjoy a 5.3-inch screen in a smaller form factor and
makes it easier to comfortably browse the Internet, connect with friends and loved ones
via social media and catch up on the latest news.
BETTER SOCIAL SHARING
Alcatel makes it easy for customers to take pictures and seamlessly share them with
friends and family. The Alcatel 1X comes with a suite of intuitive photo editing tools
called Social Mode, which will allow you to take, edit and share photos in a fun and
more efficient way. With Social Square, you can review recently captured photos in one
half of the screen, while the camera viewfinder remains active in the other half. This
enables customers to review pictures as quickly as they take them, while making it
possible to take new pictures at the same time. Instant Collage lets you mash up your
best shots into pre-set arrangements. Each section of the collage is taken one-by-one
using the camera viewfinder and shifts to the next shape as you progress through the
collage. Photo Booth brings back those nostalgic photo moments from the fair or
friends’ parties by taking four pictures in a row, one shot per second.
The Alcatel 1X with Android Oreo (Go edition) is unlocked to GSM networks and is
available in the U.S. for $99.99 on Amazon next week, rolling out to Best Buy and
Walmart.com in the coming weeks.
For more information on all of Alcatel’s latest smartphone and other mobile devices,
please visit www.alcatelmobile.com.
About TCL Communication
TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs,
manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products and
services under three key brands – TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry - with its portfolio of
products currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America,
Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL
Communication operates nine R&D centers worldwide, employing thousands across the
globe. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.
TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL
Communication.
Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the
trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the
exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party
products or services.
