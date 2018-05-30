Plex is already adept at cataloging and streaming your media collection, but the platform has also branched out a bit with content like live TV and news. Now, Plex is getting support for podcasts in the v7.0 update. That's not all—this update also includes a customizable home screen, easier navigation, and more.
Plex has a full blog post about the changes, but here's a quick rundown.
- Customizable Home Screen
- Easier Top-level Navigation
- Effortlessly Cross Server Boundaries
- Podcasts
As soon as you open the new Plex app, you'll notice things are different. The new top-level nav mentioned is at the bottom of the screen. Yep, a bottom nav bar. It's what all the cool apps are doing these days. You can control the order navigation items appear, and get rid of anything you don't use. The home screen is also customizable. For example, you could remove the recently added section or move it all the way to the top.
Podcasts are available as a top-level navigation section just like movies, TV, and so on. You don't need to have a Plex server set up to use this feature, either. You can search for podcasts or browse the database. Plex also says it has a machine learning algorithm to suggest podcast content to you. The media player in the app has also gained variable speed playback, which is a must-have for podcast binging.
Podcasts in Plex are currently beta, so don't be surprised if there are a few bugs. Also, it's streaming-only right now. So, Plex won't download the files for offline playback. That's coming alter, though.
