Moscow, Russia, May 29 May 2018 - HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has continued to rapidly renew its portfolio of Nokia Android smartphones by today announcing Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1. Offering access to the latest Google services, such as the Google Assistant, the trio of smartphones continues to deliver a pure, secure and up-to-date Android experience with Android One and Android Go, combined with the premium craftsmanship and design expected from a Nokia smartphone and the performance to match.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, says: "We are encouraged by the response that we are getting to our products. Our consumers tell us they love their Nokia smartphones on Android. It is our constant endeavour to enhance the experience to better suit the everyday needs of our fans. Every single detail on a Nokia smartphone has been designed with consumers in mind, which is why we are delighted to introduce these refined smartphones that deliver a dramatic step up on performance, continue to drive the most premium design elements to price points accessible to everyone and deliver the class-leading quality that you expect from us.

"With this range, we deliver larger screens, enhanced performance across our range with processor upgrades offering up to 50% higher performance while maintaining the perfect balance with power consumption and stunning designs – all in a segment where consumers often need to compromise. With our renewed portfolio, you can now enjoy a premium smartphone experience without paying a premium on the price. Each phone radiates effortless style with meticulous attention to detail and no matter your budget, you will be able to find a Nokia smartphone that is right for you."

Nokia 5.1: A timeless classic refined

Continuing with the classic design of the previous generation, the new Nokia 5.1 is understated, compact and effortlessly stylish. It gets its structural integrity from a single block of 6000 series aluminium, refined through a rigorous 33 stage process of machining, anodising and polishing to give an exquisite satin finish and feel in the hand. The new Nokia 5.1 packs a 0.3-inch bigger display in a 2mm narrower body and precise attention to the finest details like harmonising the rounded edges on the screen bezel with the corners of the phone to offer a compact, pocketable experience. Nokia 5.1 comes with a higher resolution 5.5-inch Full HD+ display in 18:9 aspect ratio, making watching your favourite content – be it browsing the web, watching your favourite shows, sharing funny memes or gaming - a delightful experience.

Powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core processor, Nokia 5.1 delivers a smoother all-round performance that is 40% faster and more powerful than the previous generation so you can create, edit and multitask effortlessly. You can capture more detail of what matters in your life with its upgraded 16MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and wide-angle front camera. Nokia 5.1’s fingerprint sensor has been relocated to the back of the phone so you can unlock it with your index finger or leave your wallet at home as you pay securely and easily with NFC through Google Pay.

The new Nokia 5.1 will come in three classic colours: Copper, Tempered Blue and Black (available a few weeks later); two storage/RAM options: 2GB/16Gb, 3GB/32GB, and will be available starting July 2018 at a global average retail price of Euro 189.

Nokia 3.1: The perfect harmony of materials and performance

Nokia 3 has been the most successful model in the line-up of Nokia smartphones and our biggest franchise to date. The new Nokia 3.1 now forges a rich connection between materials with a stunning design and delivers the performance to match, making it more attractive than ever before. The beautifully curved screen melts into the slim CNC’d aluminium sides with a dual diamond cut to deliver a perfect harmony of materials. Just the right size for single hand use, our most affordable 18:9 smartphone with 5.2-inch HD+ display gives you more content at one glance, while the 2.5D curved display is protected by damage resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass to keep it beautiful for longer.

The Nokia 3.1 runs MediaTek 6750, an octa-core chipset, giving you twice the processor cores and a 50% performance boost on the previous generation so your phone can keep up with you. Featuring an upgraded 13MP main camera with auto focus, Nokia 3.1 captures the memories that you’ll want to relive over and over. Thanks to its full set of sensors usually only found on premium phones, the Nokia 3.1 lets you make the most out of popular AR apps like Pokémon Go, pay securely and easily with NFC on Google Pay1 and capture the whole scene with panoramic imaging.

The new Nokia 3.1 will come in three colours: Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron; two storage/RAM options: 2GB/16Gb, 3GB/32GB, and will be available starting June 2018 at a global average retail price of Euro 139.

Nokia 2.1: The 2-day battery life smartphone gets even better

Serving long-lasting entertainment needs for consumers who are always on the go, Nokia 2.1 comes with a 2-day battery life, a large 5.5-inch HD screen and dual front-facing stereo speakers. The Nokia 2.1’s huge 4,000mAh battery now charges even faster so you can get back up and running even more quickly than before. With its HD display almost 20% bigger than the original, you can enjoy high-definition videos on the go while the dual speakers with bespoke 3D formed stainless steel detail gives you an amazing stereo sound.

Offering the quality and style you expect from a Nokia phone, Nokia 2.1’s Nordic design and metallic accents guarantee that you will stand out from the crowd. Its sleek, rounded and ergonomically designed, inherently coloured polycarbonate back keeps your phone safe, vibrant and robust against scratches. The upgraded Qualcomm™ Snapdragon® 425, 64-bit Mobile Platform gives fans the 50% faster and smoother performance they asked for with fast switching between apps. You can capture the action wherever you are with the Nokia 2.1’s 5MP front-facing and 8MP rear camera with auto focus.

The new Nokia 2.1 will come in three metallic colours: Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver and will be available starting July 2018 at a global average retail price of USD 115.

Pure, secure and up-to-date Android experiences across the rangeTogether with Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 also join the Android One family, delivering an experience designed by Google that is smart, secure and simply amazing. Nokia smartphones with Android One offer more storage and battery life out of the box, as well as the latest AI-powered innovations from Google to help you stay ahead of the game every day. Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One programme. This puts them among the most secure phones out there, always up to date with the latest Google services like the Google Assistant and Google Photos with free unlimited high-quality photo storage. Meanwhile, Nokia 2.1 comes with Android Oreo™ (Go edition), designed for smartphones with 1GB RAM or less, giving you a smooth Android experience, more storage out of the box and consuming less data. All three phones are ready for Android P.

Anne Laurenson, Director, Android Partnerships at Google, says: "People all over the world look for smartphones that fit their needs and Android’s mission has always been to bring the power of computing to everyone. Part of that is ensuring a great experience across the broadest range of devices. It's great to see HMD Global taking a leading role in that mission by launching the Nokia 2.1 running on Android Oreo™ (Go edition), as well as having two phones joining the Android One family. We have worked closely to combine Google’s latest software innovations with HMD Global’s expertise in quality hardware, so the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 can bring the smart, secure, and simply amazing Android One experience to everyone."

