Yesterday, OnePlus pushed out new Open Betas for the 2016 and 2017 flagships. While mostly similar, the 3/3T version differs slightly from the 5/5T one. Both, however, improve the OnePlus Switch app and add the ability to manage Parallel Apps files in the File Manager.

Here's the 5/5T changelog:

System Added disable peek notifications option for Do Not Disturb(DND) preferences (Settings - Alert slider - Do not disturb)

Added disable peek notifications option in reading mode (Settings - Display - Reading mode)

Optimized PIN code confirmation process (Settings - Security & lock screen - Screen lock - PIN)

Optimized sleep standby power consumption (Settings - Battery - Battery optimization - Advanced optimization) OnePlus Switch UI improvements

Improved support for application data migration

General bug fixes and stability improvements File Manager Now able to manage Parallel Apps files

And the 3/3T's:

OnePlus Switch UI improvements

Improved support for application data migration

General bug fixes and stability improvements File Manager Now able to manage Parallel Apps files Camera New Camera UI design

All four phones are getting the updates to Switch and the File Manager, with 3/3T getting a new camera UI design. Unfortunately, I don't have a OP3 on hand to see this for myself, but I'm sure it brings it more in line with what we see with the more recent OnePlus phones.

The 5/5T, meanwhile, are getting some optimizations and improvements to the general system UI, from better power consumption in sleep to the option to remove peek notifications while you're in DND or reading mode. The most notable thing is more a convenience/quality-of-life addition; going into the screen lock settings and selecting the PIN option, you'll see a check mark below the new number entry field. Activating this will unlock your phone as soon as you enter the final number of your PIN. By no means new – I remember it from the old CyanogenMod days and it's on Huawei devices – it's definitely something I like to have.

If you haven't received the OTA yet, then you can download and flash the update in recovery. Be sure to go to the correct link below for your phone!