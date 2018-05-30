French gadget-maker Netatmo has announced that its Presence and Welcome security cameras have added support for Google Assistant. Using voice commands, users are able to control a few of the cameras' functions.

You can ask the Google Assistant to bring up a live feed of any your Netatmo cameras on a Chromecast-enabled screen, or turn the floodlight on the outdoor Presence model on or off. Not a whole lot of options, but how much could you want to do with a security camera?

Netatmo's announcement reads like the Assistant features are currently available, but our own Rita said the functionality isn't live for her just yet. Rita reviewed the Welcome in February and found it to be quite nice; the handsome indoor cam has flexible storage options, such as saving to Dropbox or locally to an SD card, and there are no monthly subscription fees.