Motorola is no stranger to the Amazon Prime Exclusive club; in fact, its Moto G4 was one of the first phones in the program. It's been almost two years since then, and Amazon has just announced that the Moto G6 is now available as a Prime Exclusive phone for $234.99, $15 less than its regular price.

Spec-wise, the Moto G6 Prime Exclusive is exactly the same as its non-Amazon counterpart; it has a 5.7" 1080p display, a Snapdragon 450, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery. The software is where things change --- the Prime Exclusive phone has a number of Amazon apps installed, such as Amazon Shopping, Kindle, Prime Video, and more. Alexa also comes on when you double-press the power button. Those things aside, there's not much to talk about; Amazon nixed lock screen ads a few months back, so they're not present here.

The Moto G6 Prime Exclusive is available in Black and Oyster Blush, though the latter will ship within two to three months. The phones will usually go for $249.99, but Amazon is currently offering a $15 discount for the phone's introduction. Same-day shipping is free if it's available where you are, which is a nice bonus.