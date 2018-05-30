Two months ago I wrote a piece about Jurassic World Alive that talked about how the game was scheduled for an official release sometime in the Spring. Well, it would appear that the developers have stayed true to their word as Jurassic World Alive is officially available on the Play Store as of today. If you weren't already aware, this is an augmented reality game all about collecting dinosaurs. Think Pokémon GO, but instead of collecting hundreds of adorable make-believe creatures, you will be venturing out into the world to obtain the most fearsome dinosaurs known to man and maybe even make a few new species of your own.
Jurassic World Alive plays very similar to Pokémon GO. Sure, there are quite a few thematic changes, but for the most part, you should be able to pick this up and understand how to play it immediately. After all, what's the real difference between launching a drone to shoot darts at a dinosaur and throwing a magic red and white ball at a Pokémon? They both serve as amusing mini-games that add a little bit of challenge to capturing new creatures.
One thing that you can't ignore is that this is a game all about collecting dinosaurs, so like most casual collection games, you can expect plenty of opportunities to create hybrid creatures by combining the genetic traits of multiple species to develop their strengths and abilities. If that sounds familiar, that's because this is similar to how you breed Pokémon.
As you would expect this is a free-to-play release. This means you can install and play it for free, though you will have to deal with advertisements and in-app purchases that range all the way up to $99.99 per item. After all, no one said collecting dinosaurs was going to be cheap, at least not if you want to collect them all and stay competitive in the PvP arena.
Honestly, I'm finding it difficult to get excited about this release, even though it probably would have been my dream game as a young boy. I mean what youngster wouldn't love to venture out into the world to collect dinosaurs? I suppose it has to do with the fact that AR games like this are nothing new. I've been there and done that, and now I'm over it. But the question still remains, which is better, Pokémon GO or Jurassic World Alive? Considering this may be a question for the ages, I'll just leave it up to you to decide.
Press Release
DINOSAURS ROAM THE EARTH ONCE AGAIN IN AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE GAME JURASSIC WORLD™ ALIVE
Available now, the location-based game brings augmented reality dinosaurs to life for mobile devices
Exclusive in-game content available at participating Walmart and AMC Theatres® locations beginning in June
Montreal, Canada, Universal City, CA, May 30, 2018 – Universal, in partnership with top mobile-game publisher, Ludia, today announced the worldwide launch of Jurassic World Alive on the App Store and Google Play Store, the follow up to their hit 2015 mobile title, Jurassic World: The Game. Jurassic World Alive brings players up close with their favorite prehistoric creatures from the Jurassic World film franchise using location-based technology and augmented reality (AR).
In Jurassic World Alive, players will encounter and collect a variety of dinosaurs while exploring their own neighborhoods and cities. They will discover rare and awe-inspiring creatures featured in Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomÔ, have the ability to level them up and strengthen their team for real-time player-versus-player battles.
“We believe this is what fans have been waiting for – to bring Jurassic World into their world in ways only the latest technology can make possible,” said Chris Heatherly, Executive Vice President of Games and Digital Platforms, Universal Brand Development. “For fans who have always wanted to engage with dinosaurs, Jurassic World Alive will allow them to interact with these magnificent creatures in extraordinary ways.”
Jurassic World Alive lets players discover dinosaurs by locating them on a map and deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples. This gives players the ability to level up and create genetically modified dinosaurs in a lab, then compete in real-time player-versus-player arena battles to earn more rewards. By leveraging the latest offerings in AR technology, users can interact with their collection of virtual dinosaurs in the real world, capture those moments through photos and video and share them with friends and family.
“With Jurassic World Alive, our goal is for audiences to be fully immersed in a world with living dinosaurs in a way that’s never been possible until today,” said Alex Thabet, President and CEO of Ludia. “Players will have the opportunity to connect with fellow Jurassic World fans who can search for dinosaurs together, as well as challenge each other in a unique real-time PvP battle mode accessible anywhere, anytime.”
To celebrate the game launch, Walmart and AMC Theatres® will offer players more ways to unlock valuable in-game content. Starting June 6 through July 31, players who visit participating Walmart retail stores in the U.S. and Canada and open the game on their devices can locate an enhanced Walmart-branded Supply Drop with in-game rewards. Players can then snap a picture or take a video of a dinosaur using the game’s AR feature in the store and post to their social media channels with #JWUnleashed. Players can also head to any AMC location in the U.S. starting June 6 through July 31, to track down rare AMC-branded incubators, which are capsules that contain valuable resources, such as dinosaur DNA.
Jurassic World Alive is now available to download for free, with in-app purchases, on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters across Canada and the U.S. on June 22, 2018. Tickets for the film are available now at Fandango.com/JurassicWorld.
