Google's pop-up marketing might be limited in scope, but it seems like fun. Last year Google did a donut-related promotion that saw the company giving away bags containing either a pair of the baked goods or a Google Home Mini. Now residents or visitors in New York, Chicago, LA, and Atlanta will be able to enjoy some good old-fashioned Google Home Mini Golf. (Get it? Home Mini, Mini Golf?)

Details are sparse, but google describes it as a "voice (and putter) activated journey," so there may be a bit more to the course than simply tapping a ball around. Odds are, it should show off some of the company's Assistant-powered hardware features in one way or another.

Get your putters ready! Tomorrow, Google Home is opening a voice-activated mini golf course. Learn more at https://t.co/mtsVCpWPG7. #HeyGoogle pic.twitter.com/fizlWr3QAY — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 29, 2018

The schedule for Google's US golf tour is as follows:

New York, May 30 - June 4

Chicago, June 14 - June 17

Los Angeles, June 30 - July 5

Atlanta, July 26 - July 29

You can RSVP for a specific location and time at the promotional site Google has for the mini golf events. Happy putting.