It's definitely hard to keep up with all the different quick charging technologies. Most flagships use Qualcomm Quick Charge, some (like the Pixels) use USB-PD, and a few others use custom tech like OnePlus Dash Charge. Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 is over a year old at this point, but for one reason or another, most devices have stuck with QC 3.0.

Without further ado, here is the list of all the hardware that uses QC 4/4+:

Razer Phone (4+)

ZTE Nubia Z17 (4+)

BQ Aquaris X2 (4+)

BQ Aquaris X2 Pro (4+)

Smartisan R1 (4+)

HTC U12 Plus (4+)

LG G7 ThinQ (4+)

With the HTC U12 Plus and LG G7 ThinQ, we're finally starting to see some major OEMs make the jump from Quick Charge 3.0.