Remember the Moto G5S Plus, the strangely-named almost-flagship that debuted about nine months ago? We haven't heard much about it for a while, but according to Motorola's support page, it's now receiving its Android 8.1 Oreo update. That means that it's skipping 8.0 Oreo, which comes as something of a surprise given Lenovorola's update reputation.
The support page is pretty generic for the most part, not listing any specific features aside from a June 2018 security patch. But as with any Oreo update, it brings Instant Apps, picture-in-picture, smart text selection, as well as various 8.1 Oreo revisions like a new power menu and a different look for the quick settings.
After taking my G5S Plus out of the drawer and charging it up to 30% so that it would install the several security updates it had available, I didn't have the 8.1 Oreo update available. If you have one of these phones, let us know in the comments if you've received Oreo.
