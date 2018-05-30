SEATTLE & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Starting today, Prime member savings are expanding to an additional 121 Whole Foods Market stores across 12 states – including northern California, Colorado and Texas – plus all Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide. Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off sale items, typically hundreds of products throughout the store, plus exclusive weekly deep discounts on select popular items. Visit amazon.com/primesavings for a map of areas where this benefit is available and to learn more.

This week, Prime members in these new locations can enjoy exclusive offers on many popular products, including:

Organic raspberries, $2.50 per 6 oz. container

Responsibly Farmed tail-on white shrimp, 2 lb. bag (31-40 ct. per lb.) for $12.99, save $5

Antibiotic-free rotisserie chicken, $6 each (one-day sale, May 30)

Back to Nature crackers and cookies, 2 for $5

40 percent off all probiotic supplements (weekend sale, June 1 – June 3)

Plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store

“From delicious dinner options like shrimp or rotisserie chicken to fresh organic raspberries, we’re offering savings on products customers love and can enjoy with their families,” said A.C. Gallo, President and Chief Operating Officer at Whole Foods Market. “Exclusive deals like the sustainably-caught halibut were a huge hit in Florida, and we’re excited to partner with our suppliers to bring Prime members even more discounts on seasonal favorites and everyday staples.”

These savings are currently available at Whole Foods Market stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, northern Nevada, northern California, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and at Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide. Prime member deals will be prominently featured in store. Customers can also go to the Whole Foods Market app to learn about many of the best offers.

Customers also receive these exclusive Prime member savings when they have their groceries delivered from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now. Both Prime member savings and Prime Now grocery delivery are available in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Sacramento and San Francisco. Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery on orders over $35. Delivery from Whole Foods Market will continue expanding throughout 2018.

To start saving, customers can download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. Or, customers can opt in to use their mobile phone number to save at checkout. To learn more about Prime at Whole Foods Market, link your mobile phone number or to try Prime free for 30 days, go to amazon.com/primesavings.

Earlier this year, the companies launched free two-hour delivery on Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in 10 cities, with more to come in 2018. Eligible Prime members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

