Back at CES, lock maker Schlage said it was on track to add support for Google Assistant to its popular Sense Smart Deadbolt. The company didn't have a firm timeline for the release but said it would be in the first quarter of the year. Well, that clearly didn't happen. It is happening today, though. Schlage says Google Assistant is now supported on the Sense Smart Deadbolt, but some functions are still limited to the app.

The lock itself (around $200 on Amazon) uses Bluetooth to connect to nearby devices, but that won't work with Google Assistant. You need the separate Schlage Sense WiFi hub (another $70) to connect the lock to your network. At that point, you can add Schlage Sense to your Assistant devices and configure it for voice commands.

Schlage says you can lock the door ("OK Google, lock my door") and check the status ("OK Google, is my door locked?"). That's it, though. You cannot unlock the device by voice, which is a common security limitation for doors and locks with Assistant or Alexa integration. There's an official app from Schlage with lock/unlock, scheduling, and more.