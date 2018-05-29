Everyone and their grandmother has a portable battery pack for extra smartphone juice these days, but they're usually dinky little 5,000mAh units with no claims to fame aside from their low prices. Mophie's Powerstation AC, however, is quite different, what with its 22,000mAh capacity, AC plug, USB Type-C PD, and so on. It's now discounted to $139.96, a $60 drop from its $199.95 MSRP.

Our own Ryne reviewed the Powerstation AC and found a lot to like. The battery is wrapped in fabric, giving it a premium look and feel. Its 22,000mAh battery can be drained via 2.4A USB-A and USB-C PD ports, and of course, the AC plug. LED indicators on the side show how much juice you have left, and it can recharge in under three hours. A two-year warranty is included. If you're in the market for a battery pack with a few extra tricks up its sleeve, this is it.

Only Mophie's official site appears to be offering the Powerstation AC at this $139.96 price point. Shipping is free. Hit the source link below to grab one.