There is no shortage of Wi-Fi smart plugs, but most of them are pretty expensive for what they are. Belkin's Wemo smart plug, perhaps the most popular product in this category, is currently $30. If you're looking to save some money, Best Buy's Insignia smart plug is just $11.49 from Daily Steals when you use our exclusive coupon.

This plug normally costs $34.99 at Best Buy, and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use the Insignia app to control it as well (even from outside your home), and it has a built-in power meter. The units from Daily Steals are Best Buy returns with potentially distressed/marked packaging, but the plugs themselves are fine.

You can buy one from the source link below. Make sure to use coupon code APOLICE3 to get $3.50 off, bringing the price down to $11.49.