Xiaomi's latest bezel-less phone, the Mi MIX 2S, was first announced in late March with a 5.99" 1080p IPS LCD panel. Starting today, that panel can be used for ARCore apps. Despite the phone being sold in China, this support has been accomplished thanks to Google's partnership with the Xiaomi App Store, the first of its kind.

Starting today, #ARCore apps are available on Mix 2S devices from the Xiaomi App Store in China. More partners coming soon → https://t.co/16QoOTgqve pic.twitter.com/lT4TYXrzwF — Google AR & VR (@GoogleARVR) May 28, 2018

The Mi MIX 2S is the 34th phone to support ARCore (or 26th, depending on whether you group sister phones together). Google doesn't provide many more details, such as which apps specifically will be available from the Xiaomi App Store or even a number. It does mention that more partners will be coming soon, but again, there are no details beyond that. Nonetheless, it's nice to see that Google is working on getting ARCore out to more phones.