As it turns out, not many people are willing to pay $929.99 for an LG V30 with some extra storage and RAM. Realizing this, B&H lowered its price to a much more palatable $729.99 just days after pre-orders went live. Apparently that still wasn't enough for people to start biting, as B&H as dropped the price by another $50 to $679.99, not even a full month after pre-orders went live.

The V30S wasn't worth it at $929.99, but it's a much more plausible purchase at the current price. For your $679.99, you get a 6.0" 1440p OLED display, a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 16MP + 13MP camera combo on the rear, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3,300mAh battery. Android 8.0 Oreo is on board, as is IP68 water resistance and LG's Quad DAC tech.

Both colors of the V30S (Glossy Moroccan Blue and Matte Moroccan Blue, a strange duo) are currently at that $679.99 price. Expedited shipping and store pickup are both free. Hit the source link below to grab one.